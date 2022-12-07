There have been a lot of new anime episodes for us to enjoy that have come out this year, making it difficult to choose the best out of so many. Luckily, IGN has done all the heavy lifting for us and compiled a few names for the Best Anime Series of 2022, and they have chosen some great picks.

Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2

Attack on Titan has been a top pick for the last couple of years as the series continues to reach its end and continues to impress. The action- and drama-filled series has been building towards its highly anticipated finale. The team at Mappa took a little extra time to flesh out the final season, and it shows. The series is impeccable all the way through, beautiful from start to finish, and is definitely a series that needs to be watched. It deserves its place on IGN’s Best Anime Series of 2022 list.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

As soon as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners came out, it immediately rose to the ranks of one of the best video game adaptations ever made, let alone that came out this year. The collaboration between Studio Trigger and the magnificent company behind the game it was based on, CD Projekt Red, was a match made in heaven. The psychedelic animation style and the beautiful character and world design really brought Cyberpunk to life, breathing new life into Night City.

The execution of the gritty story of Netflix’s Edgerunners even breathed new life into the game. It even convinced many fans who had laid it to rest to pick it up again so they could continue to live the fantasy.

Mob Psycho 100: Season 3

It can be intimidating to follow up on the heels of a fantastic series like Mob Psycho, but somehow Studio Bones pulled through. Still a relatable coming-of-age story, the series following the wholesome Mob managed to create a finale-level climax while not even being a finale. However, with gorgeous action scenes and characters that somehow manage to grow despite the utter chaos surrounding them, it’s definitely a must-see.

Rankings of Kings: Season 1 Part 2

A series rarely excels despite having a lead character that is mute. However, despite this fact, Bojii, the lead, is one of the most compelling characters of the age. Wit Studios did a fantastic job with their character design. Even the support characters are unique and an unmissable addition to the series. Not to mention that the animation and skill in storytelling make it an easy choice for one of the top picks for the best anime series of 2022.

Spy x Family

Of course, it wouldn’t be a list of the best anime series of 2022 without including the anime family that took the world by storm. With a title like this, one would think it would be filled with espionage and action, but the title is a little deceptive. The series is actually about how this dysfunctional family spends their days and deals with their objectives in a somewhat normal way (well as normal as they can manage). Studio and CloverWorks did a fantastic job with the animation and design, like all the anime series on this list.

It will take a lot of work for IGN to choose a winner, but we would love to hear which one you think should win or if there were any anime series left off this list you think should be up there.

What do you think is the best anime series of 2022?