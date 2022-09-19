Teasers are awesome, especially when they are strategically done by the creators of projects rather than leakers and hackers. Social media is an awesome tool for us fans to learn about new and upcoming projects and has become an awesome way for creators to collaborate and bring the industry to newer and greater heights. So, what happens when two horror genre titans, like Hideo Kojima and Jordan Peele, are seen collaborating?

Once a comedian, and now one of the biggest up-and-coming horror genre directors, Jordan Peele has been making waves in the industry with Get Out, Us and Nope. Get Out has a 98% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while Us has a 93% and Nope has an 83%. Considered one of the greatest visionaries of the modern horror genre and growing in popularity, people are expecting great things from him. Imagine what Jordan Peele could come up with when teamed with Hideo Kojima, a prolific creator who created some of the best sci-fi video games?

Since being let go from Konami, Kojima has gone on to create Death Stranding, which many people loved and showed the creator’s unique flare. Kojima is a game director who has never been scared to make his games epic and to do exactly what he wants — which usually lands him with a great product.

The Meeting

On the 15th of September 2022, Hideo Kojima posted a picture of what looks like a Zoom meeting held between him and Jordan Peele and a few other people, saying “With Jordan Peele of NOPE.”

In acknowledgement, Jordan Peele has retweeted, replying with “Spoke with a legend.”

Of course, it took mere seconds for people to start to speculate that this means collaboration is in the air. Imagine what kind of masterpiece could come out of a collaboration between these two horror genre giants! Fans are already going wild, and Kojima’s tweet already has over 140 thousand likes and 8,500 retweets.

No other info was shared other than the tweet, so whether we will be seeing a game or a movie out of these two remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that whatever the two create will be well received by their armies of fans.

Just some of the many comments:

“Please be a new horror game.” [email protected]_Katt

“Whatever these folks are cooking up, TAKE.MY.MONEY.” [email protected]tHiggins

“My God…give me the horror game of all horror games!!!!” [email protected]_Chase

“Whatever game comes out of this, I’m buying.” [email protected]

Whatever it is, fans are desperately hoping that this collaboration doesn’t just remain in the form of a Zoom meeting and that they will be seeing something amazing coming from the two creators in the near future.

