For its regularly weekly drop on Archive Weekly – for the week of 15 August 2022 – the store includes a mix of various styles across three brands. This includes Nike, New Balance and Asics.

The theme for this week’s releases is the outdoors. With the change of season around the corner, get ready to hit the trails again.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Denim

The Jordan 1 has been a staple for both the brand and Archive respectively. There are new colourways dropping quite frequently and continue to sell quite well. As such, the release of the new women’s variant in the Denim colourway is sure to be another hit.

The Jordan 1 Retro High OG Demin variant will be available from 19 August 2022.

New Balance XC-72 Bright Mint

New Balance are making a big comeback in recent months. The brand has continued to push new designs as well as new colourways to add their own style to the modern sneakerhead’s catalogue.

The New Balance XC-72 was relaunched a short while back (taking from the original 1970s concept) and continues to be a huge hit. For its latest release, the brand has dropped the Bright Mint colourway.

It still holds its value as a trail sneaker, offering three distinctive traction patterns on the outsole for additional grip. The Bright Mint name is taken from the colour presented on the toe box, lacing system and heel tab. The New Balance logo features a peach colour. Both of these areas are adorned in a hairy suede finish, made from recycled materials. The rubber outsole is also made from at least 5% recycled materials.

Nike Oneonta Sandal

The Nike Oneonta is a unique take on the conventional sandal. It was designed for the outdoors, as you traverse between the trails, rivers and trees.

The sneaker has a lightweight construction for all-day wear, along with durable materials to keep you secure through your journey. Its Oneonta name comes from the waterfalls that flow new the Columbia River in Oregon, the home of Nike.

Colours features include Sesame as the base, Off-Noir, Stadium Green on the midsole down to the outsole and Black on the insole.

It will release on Saturday, 20 August.

Nike Air Rift

This is another of Nike’s outdoor shoes, this time with a split-toe finish. With Nike having a few split-toe offerings in its portfolio, the Air Rift comes in at a more affordable price point than many of the others, which are generally limited-edition releases.

The silhouette will be released as a women’s sneaker but that’s not a limitation for anyone wanting to purchase these. It’s not the first Air Rift available on the market, although it does offer a more sophisticated style thanks to its suede finish. The suede itself has a Light Bone colour, which is visible across the upper. The internal lining of the shoe is seen in grey and made from synthetic material. The greenish colour is known as Honeydew and is scattered across the shoe’s detailing and the outsole.

The Nike Air Rift will go on sale this week on 19 August.

Asics Gel-Sonoma 15-50

Lastly, for this week’s Archive Weekly, the Asics Gel-Sonoma will be available in two colourways. This includes the Stone and Blue releases.

Designed as a sneaker for outdoor exploration, it offers all the traction and comfort you’ll need to hit the trails. Having been initially launched as a competitive shoe for trail runners, you can be sure that you’re able to tackle a wide range of terrains. This includes everything from the city streets to the trecherous trails.

The sneakers will be also available from 19 August for both colourways.

This week’s variation of sneakers for the Archive Weekly (15 August 2022) provides quite a mix of styles and colours.

As always, you can find the sneakers available online at ArchiveStore.co.za or in stores across the country.