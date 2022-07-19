In this week’s Archive Weekly drop – the week of 18 July 2022 – there are 7 new sneakers launching this week. This includes Nike, PUMA and New Balance sneakers.

Nike Air Presto University Blue

Following on from the Nike Air Triple Black, which dropped two weeks ago, Archive has returned with the University Blue colourway.

This silhouette variant features a soft blue neoprene upper and mesh interior. It is contrasted against an opaque white exterior cage, as well as white laces and midsole. There is also an opaque toe cap to tie the look together.

The Nike Air Presto University Blue will release on 20 July 2022.

Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka

This sneaker is based on the classic Nike Air Force 1. However, the shoe has been redesigned with subtle differences on this women’s variant.

Unlike other versions of the sneaker, the Fontanka features the Nike React foam for its midsole. This is exclusive to the women’s sneaker. In terms of the aesthetic, it has a seemingly-haphazard stitch pattern and colour scheme. The colourway fades from a yellow leather overlay on the forefoot to a shade of orange on the rear. This is contrasted against pink hues for the Swoosh and heel tab.

The sneaker releases on 19 July.

Nike Air Kukini

The Nike Air Kukini will be available in the new Rattan Particle Grey colourway this week. The colourway derives its name from rattan furniture, which is made of old/dried palm leaves, giving it a brown colour.

The brown is contrasted against grey leather overlays, which is featured on the toe cap, heel and pull tabs on the heel and tongue. The entire shoe is wrapped in a milky translucent foot web.

The Nike Air Kukini drops on 23 July.

New Balance Kawhi 2 x Joe Freshgoods

The New Balance Kawhi 2 x Joe Freshgoods sneaker spawned from the Conversations Amongst Us collection. This forms part of the New Balance partnership with Joe Freshgoods aimed to create cultural and historical topics in the sneaker community.

For its second drop of Kawhi, the sneaker features a cream upper with an aged texture to add to the aesthetic.There are several areas, including the toe box and sides, that feature a more yellow hue to add to the aged appearance. Lastly, the black text across the tongue and lace stitching contrasts against the rest of the upper.

The sneaker will be available from 22 July.

PUMA Blaze of Glory Premium

The latest PUMA Blaze of Glory sneaker is based on the original launched in 2006. The Blaze of Glory Premium brings with it updated tech to the OG sneaker.

It features plush materials on the upper including nubuck, mesh and leather overlays. It also includes a unique lacing pattern across the integrated tongue on the sock-fit finish. The colours featured on this drop include PUMA Black, Dark Slate and Whisper White.

It will be available in stores on 22 July.

New Balance 90/60 Mindful Grey

Another of the New Balance sneakers this week from the partnership with Joe Freshgoods. The New Balance 90/60 is featured in a new Mindful Grey colourway.

The original sneaker was released in the 70s as a running shoe. These days, it’s featured as a classic streetwear sneaker. With its predominantly mesh upper, it has plenty of throwbacks to the 70s era. However, the latest drop also includes premium materials such as suede and leather panels.

Converse Crater Sponge CX

Converse has made headway in recent weeks thanks to a range of new A-Cold-Wall sneakers. It continues its newfound design aesthetic with the Converse Crater Sponge CX in a triple black colourway.

The sneaker features an all-over foam finish with neutral dyes of black. Beneath the foam covering is a knitted upper underlay. The design is meant to mimic an asteroid-like surface with craters – hence the name.

Are any of the drops from Archive Weekly (18 July 2022) up your alley?

The list of sneakers dropping this week will all be available online at ArchiveStore.co.za and in stores around the country.