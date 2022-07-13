Archive Weekly is back for another round of sneaker drops for the week of 11 July 2022. This week continues a strong showing for Nike, as it did last week. This time, however, the team also included a very bold PUMA sneaker.

Nike Air Force 1 Low

For this week’s drop of the Nike Air Force 1 Low, Archive has included two colourways. This is the ’82 edition as well as the World Champs edition.

Both versions of the sneaker are based on the classic AF1 release. The ’82 edition is a nod to the sneaker’s debut drop in 1982, marking the 40th anniversary of the silhouette. In addition to this, the sneaker is crafted from part-recycled materials in the midsole, giving it the speckled look. The laces, tongue and lining utilise more conventional materials in an all-white finish. Standing out from the rest of the muted colours is the dual-tone, blue Swoosh logo and heel tab.

While the ’82 has a subtle approach, the World Champs variant is a lot bolder, while still keeping its mostly-white upper. It includes a mix of textures, most notably on the sides and toe box. The black colours are contrasted on the outsole, Swoosh logo, collar and heel tab. The standout from the sneaker, however, is the gold “championship belt” on the laces with its Nike logo.

Both colourways for the Air Force 1 Low will drop on 17 July 2022.

Nike Waffle One

The Nike Waffle One is one of the most classic sneakers in its portfolio. The sneaker has been refreshed in 2022 with its Coconut Milk colourway. These shades of off-white appear across the upper with slight tonal changes on the many overlays.

Contrasted against this is the black detailing, which includes the ‘shadow’ Swoosh underneath the main logo, as well as the stitching around the collar. The sneaker drops this week, 14 July 2022.

Nike Pegasus 83

The Pegasus line is the longest-running lineage in the Nike brand history. It was the go-to running shoe when it first launched and spawned many performance runners thereafter. The Pegasus 83 is based on the OG model with its retro styling and colours.

Nike continues its double-Swoosh take as with the AF1 and Waffle One above. It then adds to this with its mini-Swoosh on the lateral front side. The sneaker is also made from more sustainable materials to usher in the next generation of the classic range.

The Nike Pegasus 83 drops on 14 July 2022.

PUMA TRC Blaze Court

The PUMA TRC Blaze Court sees a return to the shelves in a bold new colourway. It stands out from the pack with its Neon Citrus and Fizzy Melon colours, giving it a toned look of mostly orange.

The TRC Blaze Court is an extension of the Blaze of Glory range, included with its Trinomic midsole for extra cushioning and support. The low-boot approach draws from its basketball days, switching from the court to the streets.

The PUMA TRC Blaze Court is set to drop on 15 July.

Do any of this week’s sneakers on Archive Weekly (11 July 2022) catch your eye?