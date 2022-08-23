It’s full steam ahead for the Archive Weekly drops, this time for the week of 22 August 2022. While last week’s release schedule brought with it trail and offroad options, this week sees a return of the streetwear pieces across multiple brands.

New Balance 550

The New Balance brand has seen a popularity spike in 2022. This is mostly attributed to the success of the 550 sneakers, which has been released in multiple drops this year already. This time around, the brand has released two new colourways for the New Balance 550 sneaker, in the form of the White Nightwatch Green and White Burgundy Navy.

Both colourways have a predominantly white upper, with its trimming and detailing having slight splashes of colour.

Nike Blazer Mid 77 Jumbo

We’ve seen plenty of variants for the Nike Blazer Mid sneaker in recent months. Branded as the first Nike basketball sneaker, the sneaker has seen its fair share of updates, colourways and everything in between in the five decades since its original launch.

This Jumbo iteration features an oversized Swoosh logo on the sides in deep blue, with the rest of the upper features in an off-white colour. In addition to this, it features some design detailing on the toe box and the tongue.

The Nike Blazer Mid 77 Jumbo will launch this Sunday, 28 August 2022.

Nike Air Force 1 High Sesame

This year sees the celebration of the 40th year of the Nike Air Force 1 sneaker. As such, we’ve seen many new colourways recently. The brand continues this with the Nike Air Force 1 High Sesame.

Its design draws inspiration from other silhouettes, including the double-stacked Swoosh logo in black and yellow. The rest of the upper is covered in white smooth leather and sesame-coloured suede. To finish off the look, ankle straps are included in a red-orange-reminiscent colour.

The Nike Air Force 1 High Sesame is set to release on 26 August 2022.

Converse Chuck 70 AT-CX High

One of the brand’s most iconic sneakers, the Converse Chuck 70 receives a refresh with a platform midsole, giving us the AT-CX variant. The midsole features chunky CX foam for enhanced comfort.

Most of the rest of the sneaker remains intact, featuring a cotton canvas upper and tongue. The classic chuck branding is visible across the sneaker, including the star ankle patch, aluminium eyelets and cotton laces. The two colourways released for this drop include the Sandalwood and Utility Green variants.

Get your hands on the new range of sneakers launching this week from Archive Weekly (22 August 2022).

Shop the range online via ArchiveStore.co.za or in-store around the country.