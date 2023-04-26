With everything happening at DC and all the drama surrounding certain Aquaman cast members, some of us are surprised Aquaman, and the Lost Kingdom is still happening. A poster, which first appeared on the r/DCEUleaks subreddit, started circling its way around the internet, and it may have spoiled the villain for the Aquaman sequel. Fans know very little about the film besides which cast members will be reprising their roles in the sequel and rumours that it will feature cameos from several major DCEU characters, including Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. Hopefully, this villain leak will inspire some excitement for the film.

Who is the Villain for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?

The poster is designed to look like it’s covered in ice. The Aquaman Logo is overlayed by the film’s name and a tiny DC logo, all of which are the same shade of blue, though different angles in the Aquaman logo are darker. The frozen water background further pronounces their ice-like qualities.

All the ice has caused fans to speculate that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘s central villain is Atlan, otherwise known as the Dead King. But unfortunately, many modern Atlanteans are unaware that the once revered king was actually responsible for sinking Atlantis.

His brother Orin betrayed him, killing his wife and children and forcing the king to go on the run as he and his loyalists were being hunted. The once good king went mad with a vengeance, and using his arcane knowledge, he forged Six Artifacts of Atlantis.

When he returned years later, having never uttered a single word all the time he’d been gone, Atlan killed Orin and his queen. Atlantis fell into a brutal civil war, and Atlan finally broke his silence with the words, “Let is all… die,” before sinking the nation he had spent much of his life building.

The ancient king then entered a magical sleep, where he would spend centuries before someone awakened him. Atlan possesses many magical abilities, including cryokinesis, which grants him control over snow and ice. In the comics, he has so much control over his powers that he can negate Mera’s powers.

Vincent Regan is confirmed to appear as Atlan in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but the size of his role remains unknown.

Poor Response to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

There isn’t much positivity surrounding the upcoming film. The DCEU is ending, so many fans wonder if the film is even worth seeing, and there is still a lot of negativity surrounding DC’s continued use of Amber Heard despite her history.

According to @bigscreenleaks on Twitter, the test screenings for the film “have not been good”, and they heard that “something that almost never happened in test screenings happened with this movie. They’re really going to need to fix this one and fix it fast.”

Jeff Sneider, a trusted scooper in the entertainment industry, added, “I hear it’s terrible and that’s why Momoa is gonna be Lobo going forward. But they can’t say that yet because then it would be a lame duck… and DC is hoping to wring another billion out of the box office. First one was awful too, so not a huge surprise.

