Apple has just announced that their M2 Pro and M2 Max chips will be heading to the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Unlike how Apple usually makes their announcements with a press event, these new MacBook Pros were announced with a 19-minute YouTube video talking about all the new perks these fancy new models will come with. This is because they are replacing their earlier models, which have been available since late 2021. But what do the new M2 Pro and the M2 Max actually offer?

M2 Pro

The M2 Pro is definitely an upgrade from the previous M2s and is said to have double the number of transistors and up to 20 per cent more transistors than the M1 Pro. The M2 Pro also features 200GB more unified memory bandwidth than previous models, making it twice what is available on the regular M2.

M2 Pro Model

The M2 Pro models now come equipped with a 12-core CPU, up to 19-core GPU. It also has up to 32GB of unified memory. It is also supposedly able to “process images in Adobe Photoshop up to 40 per cent faster” than the models with M1 Pro and “as much as 80 per cent faster than MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i9 processor.” So, it is much stronger than older models. Of course, this means it should perform better in apps like Adobe Photoshop and Xcode.

M2 Max Model

Much like the Pro, the M2 Max also has a 12-core CPU, but this version has up to 38-core GPU and supports up to 96GB of unified memory. The Max pushes the GPU much more than the Pro model. The Max is up to 30 per cent faster than the M1 Max when it comes to graphics and can supposedly “tackle graphics-intensive projects that competing systems can’t even run.”

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro is equipped with M2 Pro, and its price starts at $1,999 (R34,023.70 depending on the exchange rate) and boasts an extra hour of battery life when compared to the previous version. In addition, apple has mentioned that it has up to 18 hours of video and 12 hours of browsing time.

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro is priced at $2,499 (R 42,533.88) and supposedly has the most extended battery life ever in a Mac. It should be noted that Apple said the same about the previous model, which means that this one has surpassed the previous model. The 16-inch model has 22 hours of video playback time and 15 hours of wireless web browsing. This is an hour longer than the earlier times mentioned in connection with M1 Pro.

Both models are also now equipped with Wi-Fi 6E and a “more advanced HDMI” connection, probably the HDMI 2.1, which supports 8K displays up to 60Hz (which aren’t really in use at the moment) and 4K displays up to 240Hz.

Apple is known to have very “particular” battery life tests, so it’s advised to take these times with a pinch of salt. Depending on what you are using your MacBook Pro for, it might not hold up to these times.

Both these models are available for order online today. They will be available in Apple stores from January 24th, when they start shipping.

The older models are still being updated, so keep that in mind, as stores will probably be marking them down to make space for their new stock.

Are you investing in the latest MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips?