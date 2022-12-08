Now is an excellent time for Apple Music users. Not only do they have one of, if not the most extensive music catalogues out there with cutting-edge lyrics experience, but they are also getting a dedicated feature for bringing their Karaoke dreams to life. Introducing Apple Music Sing.

Apple Music Sing

Apple Music already had a world-class lyric experience for their subscribers. Now they are stepping it up for their users with a new feature that allows fans to easily karaoke along to tens of millions of songs. They will have their entire music database integrated within Apple Music’s unparalleled lyrics experience.

If you are an Apple user and karaoke is your favourite past-time, this is just the thing for you. Apple is about to release Apple Music Sing. This app will allow users to sing their favourite songs with the plus side of being able to adjust the vocals. As well as real-time lyrics to give you that classic karaoke experience, where users can sing along with animated songs that are animated to the rhythm of the vocals.

The Apple Music Sing app offers multiple lyric views, allowing singers to take the lead, perform a duet, sing backup for their favourite artists, and more. In addition, users can mix things up with millions of songs to choose from, which just get added daily.

Along with the new feature, Apple Music will also launch a suite of over 50 dedicated companion playlists that specifically feature epic songs, perfect duets, choruses, and anthems that will get almost anyone singing, all fully integrated with the new feature.

Adjustable Vocals Explained

The adjustable vocals let vocalists play with their favourite music in many ways. Background vocals are precisely what you might expect – they sing vocals that are independent of the main lyrics to make it easier for singers to follow and not get confused by the main vocals of the song. Singing in Duet mode lets users have an epic experience as multiple vocalists show on either side of the screen to allow duets or songs with numerous singers easier to sing along to.

The app will become available worldwide later this month to Apple Music subscribers, meaning all you need to enjoy is some Apple device (like an iPhone, an iPad, or the new Apple TV 4K) and an Apple Music subscription. Then, you are good to go on your merry way, singing to your heart’s content.

“Apple Music’s lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular features on our service,” reported Oliver Schusser, the vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We already know our users worldwide love to follow along to their favourite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering further to enable more engagement around music through singing. It’s a lot of fun. Our customers are going to love it.”

If you fit the criteria, this will definitely be an app you want to pick up. What better way to spice up a party than by including karaoke that needs nothing more than a mobile device and a couple of willing singers?

Are you going to pick up Apple Music Sing once it launches?