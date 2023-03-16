The latest AI writing technology, ChatGPT, has been used to create something extraordinary again. The last time I looked at ChatGPT was because it managed to write and direct a short film about AI taking over the world (not suspicious at all…). Still, this time ChatGPT has been used to rewrite one of the most controversial show endings that are out there, season 8 of Game of Thrones. Is ChatGPT the future of the written word?

RELATED: Game of Thrones: Why Doesn’t Cersei Lannister Mourn Tommen?

A New Ending for Game of Thrones

A Reddit user named XxdejavuxX posted their findings to the r/gameofthrones subreddit titled “I asked ChatGPT to remake the season 8 finale.” In their version of the ending, the battle for the Iron Throne hits a climax as Daenerys Targaryen leads her army, with the help of Jon Snow and the Stars, against Cersei Lannister and her army. The final war is brutal, and Jon finally manages to kill Cersei, but not before she mortally wounds Daeny. With her dying words, Daenerys tells Jon that he should be the one to claim the Iron Throne, and he reluctantly accepts.

While Daenerys and Cersei are still dead in the end, Jon is treated like the hero he is and is named the new King of Westeros. In contrast, Sansa Stark (who isn’t actually his sister) is designated as his queen. Everyone who is left finally comes together to rebuild the Seven Kingdoms under a banner of peace. “As they look out over the city, they are reminded that the game of thrones may be over, but the struggle for power and control will never truly end.”

RELATED: Who is the Greatest Hero in Game of Thrones’ Westeros?

What exactly is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT has blown up in popularity since it was launched last year in November. It was created by Open AI to produce readable, even creative prose, as well as code on simple prompts. Funny enough, rewriting the ending of Game of Thrones was one of the many applications that the Open AI president Greg Brockman suggested that ChatGPT could be used for during a panel at the SXSW Festival. “That is what entertainment will look like. Maybe people are still upset about the last season of Game of Thrones. Imagine if you could ask you’re AI to make a new ending that goes a different way and maybe even put yourself in there as a main character or something.”

RELATED: Game of Thrones: Does Gendry Have A Claim To The Iron Throne?

Will ChatGPT Replace Creativity and Humanity?

Since the popularity of ChatGPT started to rise, the question and fear of whether it would eventually replace us writers have increased with it. You can imagine the fear and uncertainty you would feel if you found that a robot could do your job better and faster. Anxiety has risen to a point where organisations like the Writers Guild of America West have started to monitor the development of ChatGPT and other writing AI that are out there in case they develop to a point where they need to give additional protection to writers.

Brockman has assured people and writers alike that ChatGPT is meant to be a tool to augment writers, not replace them. ChatGPT could only take over jobs that no one wants, free of human judgement, like content moderation (a position for which many people are already using mods and bots). ChatGPT is meant to be like an assistant who isn’t perfect but is always eager and never needs to sleep but can do all the dirty work for you. It won’t be for everyone, but it is there to help.

RELATED: Will ChatGPT Replace Programmers Someday? Many Fear It Actually Could

TL;DR Lots of people didn’t like the ending of Game of Thrones, so they used ChatGPT to rewrite it.

Incredibly, the bot has progressed so far that it can write a compelling ending to the show.

People are scared that ChatGPT will eventually replace them. Still, the creators maintain that it was created as a tool for writers, not a replacement.

Do you like this Game of Thrones ending created by ChatGPT better?