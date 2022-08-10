Brand-new set photos gave us a first look at Anya Taylor-Joy as a very raggedy young Furiosa in George Miller’s prequel Mad Max film.

George Miller revived his post-apocalyptic universe after a thirty-year hiatus with the 2015 movie Mad Max: Fury Road. Despite Tom Hardy playing an amazing Mad Max, many fans agreed that Charlize Theron’s Imperator Furiosa truly stole the show.

Fans can rest assured that they will not have to wait for another thirty years before seeing more of the magical imaginations of the multi-Academy Award-holding director, as he is already at work on a prequel film.

Mad Max: Furiosa is set to explore the origins of Fury Road’s war rig-driving Furiosa. Although the idea was explored that Theron would reprise her role as Furiosa, especially after the amazing job she did portraying her in Fury Road, technology and CGI proved not to be advanced enough to de-age Theron enough for what Miller wanted. The director decided to recast the role of a younger Furiosa to the beautiful The Queen’s Gambit star, Anya Taylor-Joy, instead.

She is aware that she has big shoes to fill and is excited to take on the role of Theron’s iconic warrior.

Stolen Set Photos

A few photos of the Mad Max: Furiosa set have been floating around. Initially, we were able to get a good look at a red-bearded Chris Hemsworth as one of the movie’s villains, thanks to him posting the photo to his Instagram, as well as some glimpses of the set’s garage.

This time, the surfacing set photos give us a first look at Anya Taylor-Joy in the role of Mad Max’s Furiosa.

In the set photos, Anya Taylor-Joy can be seen sporting her raggedy long dark locks, which is surprising as Theron famously sported a buzz-cut for her time in the role of Furiosa.

Anya Taylor-Joy looks unrecognisable filming Mad Max prequel Furiosa https://t.co/3i23EJ6R1B — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) August 4, 2022

Anya Taylor-Joy had previously expressed her desire to shave her head for her role as the iconic wasteland warrior, however, Miller had reached out to her and told her not to.

Another interesting detail spotted in the set photos is that Taylor-Joy is spotted wearing a green CGI arm sleeve, indicating that at the point in filming, the character had already lost her arm.

The set images show us more than just the state of the main character and also afford us a glimpse of some others such as the War Boys, Immortan Joe’s brainwashed fighters from Fury Road.

The Story So Far

We know so far that Furiosa’s story sees the character being kidnapped from the Green Place, mentioned in Fury Road’s lore, by Hemsworth’s mystery villain and his biker gang. Later she encounters Immortan Joe and his infamous Citadel.

Fury Road picks up from there, seeing Furiosa as one of Immortan Joe’s warriors who ultimately betrays him by kidnapping his four wives and travelling across the wasteland to try to return to the Green Place, an ultimately futile attempt.

At the time of the set photos, it looks as if Taylor-Joy has not yet flourished in her role as the wasteland warrior, but it’s hoped that she will grow into it as the story plays out. Maybe she will even be granted her wish and be able to shed her hair at the end.

These set photos and the ones shared by the stars themselves are promising a prequel that will bring fans right back into the wasteland wonder of the imaginations of George Miller in this epic post-apocalyptic world.

Stay tuned for the movie’s release on 23rd June 2023.

Are you excited to see more of Anya Taylor-Joy in the role of Furiosa?