We know and love the charismatic Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His portrayal of Captain America’s loyal and devoted ally has endeared him to fans worldwide, as he brings a unique blend of charm, wit, and athleticism to the character. With his undeniable talent and infectious energy, Mackie has truly made this beloved superhero an integral part of the Marvel universe, but did you know there was another Marvel superhero the 44-year-old Anthony Mackie originally had his eye on?

Before landing the role of Falcon, Mackie had his sights set on playing another iconic Marvel character. While his path evidently led him elsewhere, the talented actor wanted the role so badly that he actively pursued it.

In an interview with Inverse, the actor opened up about reaching out to Marvel, even going as far as sending them letters to convince them to let him play the role of Black Panther.

“I had been contacting Marvel a lot about Black Panther,” he says. “I had written them letters. I was trying to find a way to make them make Black Panther. And I wanted to be Black Panther because growing up I f*cking loved Black Panther.”

Mackie’s dedication and determination were clear as he sought to make his dream of becoming the King of Wakanda a reality. When the opportunity to join the Marvel universe finally presented itself, Mackie didn’t hesitate. He trusted the Russo brothers and their vision, even though he had no idea what character he would play or who else would be involved. Little did he know that his path would lead him to another significant role within the Marvel universe – Falcon.

“I’ll never forget, Joe Russo said, ‘Listen, so we’re doing this movie. We want you to be in it. We can’t say what character you’re playing or who else is going to be in it. Would you do it?’ And that was it.” Mackie kept his cool. “I was like, ‘You know what, I like y’all dudes. I’ll do it. I’ll go on this ride with you.'”

Unfortunately for Anthony Mackie, he did not go on to get his dream superhero role as the beloved T’Çhalla. That role would eventually go to Chadwick Boseman, who perfectly embodied the character and left an indelible mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Instead, he was cast as Falcon, Captain America’s skilled and loyal ally. However, he was initially unaware that the position was available. At the time, he believed Black Panther was the only viable option for a major Black role in a Marvel film.

“What other major comic book figure has enough of a presence to have his own movie? So when they hit me up and they were like, ‘Yo, so it’s Sam Wilson,’ I’m like, ‘Really?’”

While Black Panther may have been his initial aspiration, the charming actor’s portrayal of Falcon has undoubtedly solidified his status as a fan-favourite character. Now, as Falcon takes on the mantle of Captain America, fans eagerly anticipate the thrilling adventures that lie ahead. With Captain America: Brave New World set for release on 26 July 2024, we can’t wait to see how Falcon embraces his new role and carries on the legacy of Steve Rogers.

Do you think Anthony Mackie would have made a good Black Panther?