They say you should never meet your heroes—and that goes double for actors and celebrities who play heroes on the silver screen. Just ask that female fan Ezra Miller choked a few years back. The fastest man alive was also more than happy to take fan requests a little too seriously, apparently. As news comes to light, we might have found the rudest celebrity in the MCU.

In this era of perpetually connected everything, celebrities are just as exposed as you or me on social media. That illusion of Hollywood’s glamour that once separated the rich and famous from the common people gets thinner with each new tweet (or is it xweet?) Now, fans feel as if they’re more involved in the lives of their celebrity heroes. Want to see Seth Rogen at a private barbecue in his backyard? Just open Instagram – there’s no need for TMZ anymore.

Sure, celebrities may have a few more zeros in the bank. And maybe they’ve graced a red carpet or two. But at the end of the day, they deal with the same mundane realities we all face. Bad hair days and all. Apparently, you can now add Anthony Mackie to the list of rude celebrities you should never bother in public, according to X (formerly Twitter).

In a video shared with TikTok by user @lacikolee, she explains how her experience meeting the Captain America actor wasn’t what she had expected. Laci Kole, owner of the @lacikolee handle, explains that she met Mackie at a gas pump in New Orleans. She noticed the actor approached the gas station in a “huge f***ing truck“, and when she noticed it was Mackie driving the vehicle, she thought she’d greet him and tell him how much of a fan of his work she was.

However, instead of a warm greeting, Mackie just raised his hand and said “No,” leaving her dumbfounded by the awkward interaction, as anyone would. She then mentions that Mackie’s reaction made her feel that celebrities like him see fans as “roaches and rats.”

This is not the first time Anthony Mackie has been under fire for rejecting a fan in public. In late 2023, the actor was heavily criticized for refusing to take a picture with a young fan, even after the fan’s grandmother stepped in to ask for a photograph. Mackie’s reputation for being as private as celebrities can be has sparked some controversy online, with some fans arguing that, even as the potential new face of the MCU, Mackie has as much of a right to privacy as any other person.

Going back to the gas station video, fans still debate whether or not Mackie was in the right in this event. While some believe that Kole’s “sorry to bother you” approach might not be the best way to initiate a conversation with a celebrity in the MCU, others believe Mackie overreacted and should’ve been more open to Kole’s enthusiasm.

With entire careers brought down for just one bad fan pic (or a chokehold, in Ezra Miller’s case,) it’s easy to see why some celebrities might prefer to decline pictures with fans altogether. At the end of the day, no matter how many zeroes your bank account might have or who you’re playing in the world’s leading cinematic franchise, we’re all entitled to one bad day – and to stay as far away from unsolicited pics as we’d prefer.

