Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see Scott Lang travelling down to the Quantum Realm once again, only this time he’ll be meeting Kang the Conqueror for the first time. However, recent fan theories about the film have suggested that the hero and villain have met before, but only Scott doesn’t seem to remember.

Fans Suspicious of Scott’s Memory Loss

In Ant-Man, during his battle with Darren Cross in the Yellow Jacket suit, Scott went sub-atomic to break through the barriers of Darren’s suit and shrink him out of existence, something Hank Pym warns him against doing while training with the suit as there was no way to come back. When Scott returns against all odds, he informs Hank that he has no memory of what he saw nor how he got back.

Since travelling through the Quantum Realm the first time, Scott has never suffered from memory loss again, and Janet Van Dyne spent 30 years in the Quantum Realm and has retained all her memories. We have seen both the dangers and the benefits of travelling through the Quantum Realm, but memory loss has only been a problem once.

While Marvel could have initially done this to keep the Quantum Realm as vague as possible for future films, fans have begun to speculate that the implications of Scott’s memory loss could be much worse.

How Dangerous is Kang the Conqueror

In Loki, we met one of Kang’s variants for the first time and learned that he paved the way for the god of mischief’s journey. That means that Kang could just as easily have set up Ant-Man’s entire story throughout the MCU. If Scott met Kang on his first trip into the Quantum Realm, it means that he is responsible for tampering with Scott’s memory.

Scott had never spent enough time in the Quantum Realm to realise how dangerous it and the people within are. However, Janet spent years down there, and the trailer shows that she is not only fully aware of who Kang is but also seems to have a good understanding of just how dangerous he can be.

The scene where Kang offers his help in exchange for Ant-Man’s not only added to the theory that these two have met before but displays just how pivotal their interactions could be for the film and the MCU as a whole.

If Kang has been around the whole time, able to mess around and play with the timeline as he chooses, then his appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania can’t mean anything good for the heroes of the MCU.

Maybe Scott was lying about his memory loss to protect Hank, but if Marvel decides to use this moment to tie Kang to the earlier phases of the MCU, this would vastly improve the franchise and make Kang a much scarier threat.

Do you think Ant-Man and Kang have met before?