According to director Peyton Reed, the events in Ant-Man 3 (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) will change the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) irrevocably when it releases in February 2023. For the first time since the Infinity Saga, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are returning to the franchise. And with Ant-Man 3 launching Phase 5 of the MCU, it seems that the character’s movies will no longer be largely remembered for offering a little break from the massive serialized narratives.

Scott Lang rose to prominence in Avengers: Endgame from his relatively understated debut at the conclusion of Phase 2 when he proposed the idea of manipulating the Quantum Realm to pull off the time heist that eventually helped the Avengers defeat Thanos. Now, with the Multiverse Saga‘s main antagonist Kang on the loose, it seems the superhero who can change size has even bigger fish to fry.

Although it is currently unknown how everything in Ant-Man 3 will work together, it appears like whatever happens between Kang, Ant-Man, and the Wasp will have significant effects on the whole MCU. This is not likely to be the only time that Kang is seen, however, especially since there is still a long way to go until the Multiverse Saga is resolved.

Despite his hesitation to provide specific movie secrets, in an interview with Access at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Peyton Reed admits to being extremely excited for the Ant-Man sub-franchise to open the MCU Phase 5. He goes on to say that the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Ant-Man 3) will permanently alter the MCU:

“Kicking off Phase 5 is really exciting for us, because, we’re the Ant-Man movies. It’s our third movie. It’s this trilogy now. But things happen in this movie that are going to change the Marvel Cinematic Universe permanently. And it’s fun for us that Scott Lang is at the centre of that change.”

Fan art by spdrmnkyxxiii

It’s unfortunate that he doesn’t go into more detail about it, but it’s a fairly bold assertion. It could mean that the events of Ant-Man 3 trigger the arrival of mutants like the X-Men in the MCU. It could mean the arrival of other superheroes like the Fantastic Four. Anything is actually possible.

It will be intriguing to see how else Ant-Man 3 alters the reality beyond introducing the MCU’s next Thanos-level antagonist. Given that Kang the Conqueror will appear in Avengers 5, which Reed will helm, he will have to survive the events of the movie. As a result, Team Ant-Man may face significant setbacks in their next exploits. Alternatively, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne could manage to vanquish their adversary, but his demise shapes all of his future iterations. Whatever the case, it appears like Ant-Man, and his pals are in for a tough fight.

Tell us, are you excited to see how Ant-Man 3 changes the MCU?