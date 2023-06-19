The Amazing Spider-Man is probably one of the most retroactively appreciated adaptations of the iconic Marvel hero. At the time of its release, this take on Spider-Man was regularly compared to Tobey Maguire’s version. It was hard to satisfy an audience that refused to let go of the past. Nowadays, that narrative has changed a lot.

The newfound appreciation for Andrew Garfield’s performance as Peter Parker/Spider-Man shows that a lot of those ideas from this film were ahead of their time. In light of this, we decided to take a look back at some of the concepts that were on the drawing board for this movie.

Andrew Garfield’s Mary Jane

All of us took notice of a missing character that is important to the Spider-Man mythos. Parker’s red-headed girlfriend Mary Jane Watson. However, Garfield actually didn’t seem too bothered with it and suggested that breaking away from that cliché expectation for Spider-Man’s story is important.

In a lighthearted suggestion, he brought up his ideal candidate for “MJ,” actor Michael B. Jordan. Garfield revealed that he had a conversation with the film’s producer, Matt Tolmach about this. It came from a place of curiosity and freedom for the character. “Why can’t we discover that Peter is exploring his sexuality? It’s hardly even groundbreaking… So why can’t he be gay?”

Michael B. Jordan as Spider-Man’s Love Interest

Andrew Garfield praised Michael B. Jordan as an actor for his iconic performances over the years. “I’ve been obsessed with Michael B. Jordan since The Wire. He’s so charismatic and talented. It’d be even better – we’d have interracial bisexuality!” Garfield’s passion for this is impressive, especially when you consider that he’s made this suggestion multiple times.

Entertainment Weekly mentioned Garfield’s proposal to director Marc Webb who responds, “Michael B. Jordan, I know.” It’s hilarious to imagine Andrew getting creative on set with the Spider-Man source material for some new, more modern ideas.

SpideyTorch

The suggestion from Garfield comes with a pretty significant coincidence when you consider the fact that Michael B. Jordan was rumoured to be playing Johnny Storm/The Human Torch at the time of Garfield’s statement. Among a dedicated group of Marvel comic fans, there’s a ship between Spider-Man and The Human Torch called SpideyTorch. Canonically, the pair are pretty close with Peter and Johnny regularly meeting on top of the Statue of Liberty, and lending a helping hand to one another. This goes beyond heroics, and they confide in each other over personal concerns and the pains of being heroes. The pair even lived together at a point, and Johnny has slept naked in Peter’s bed.

Now that newfound love has been found for The Amazing Spider-Man, many fans have asked for a revival to this franchise from Sony. If there’s enough room, maybe Andrew Garfield can finally get his wish for a Michael B. Jordan “MJ” in the film. Michael B. Jordan seems less busy in the comic book film world now that his Killmonger days are over, so he should be ready to hop in.

Tell us, would you like to see Michael B. Jordan play MJ alongside Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man 3?