The Star Wars franchise is continuing to grow through this Disney+ series which depicts the beginning of the Rebel Alliance and one of their most well-known leaders, Cassian Andor. Watch the trailer for Andor below.

Time flies, and it’s already been three years since the last Star Wars movie, yet the franchise remains one of the most popular media franchises ever. The franchise is now turning towards the small-screen and exploring the universe through the eyes of some of their most famous characters such as through the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Following this trend, we will soon get to follow the journey of Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor.

We first met the hero in the 2016 anthology movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which was directed by Gareth Edwards and co-written by Tony Gilroy. Now branching off into the prequel series Andor, Gilroy will serve as the creator.

Andor Trailer

Disney has just recently revealed an official Andor trailer with spectacular visuals, rolling landscapes, epic shots of spacecrafts in flight, and an amazing cinematic score for the soundtrack. From the looks of it, the series lives up to the epic name that is the Star Wars franchise.

The first trailer for Andor is short but packed full of interesting faces, characters and moments that make for an intriguing series.

It was announced that the series would take place after the events of Revenge of the Sith and before Rogue One (which finds its place in the story shortly before A New Hope) and shows the Empire as its spreads its terror across the galaxy in its unchecked and powerful reign. Any tyrannical rule finds itself eventually overthrown by a rebellion and this story follows the start of the rebellion as Cassian Andor joins the fight against the Empire.

Characters and Castings for the Series

As expected, the Disney+ series has an epic cast of characters, some of which are carried over from other iterations of the Star Wars franchise, and others who bring fresh blood to the series.

Diego Luna will be reprising his role as Cassian Andor after joining the franchise for Rogue One where he is one of the most notable members of the Rebel Alliance. His rise to notoriety did not happen overnight, and this series follows him on his journey through the start of the rebellion and the birth of the Rebel Alliance.

He is joined on the cast by Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen, who seems to have played a huge role in recruiting Andor into the Rebel Alliance in the first place.

Along with Luthen, we see Forest Whitaker reprising his role as Saw Gerrera, a veteran rebel who debuted in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars first voiced by Andrew Kishino, but Whitaker has held the role since Rogue One where his character unfortunately loses his life. Despite the death of his character there, the convoluted timeline of the Star Wars franchise allowed him to reprise his role in the animated series Star Wars Rebels and even in the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It’s a pleasure to see him in this trailer as he goes to war with Luthen against the Empire.

Another actress reprising her role is Genevieve O’Reilly who originally inherited the role of Mon Mothma in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith and has kept it ever since after Caroline Blakiston’s excellent performance in the 1983 Return of the Jedi. Although the character Mon Mothma has been a part of the franchise basically since its inception, she has never played a major role the way that she did in Rogue One and now in the series as it is revealed that although Mon Mothma serves as the Imperial Senator, she is secretly helping the rebellion.

Some new characters in apparently major supporting roles are Denise Gough’s Imperial Officer, and Adria Arjona’s mystery character, both of which were revealed in the first Andor trailer.

Short and Sweet

Look forward to the September release of Andor on Disney+ which will have a three-episode premiere on the 21st, with the other nine episodes of the first season to follow.

As a prequel series to a movie and events that are already known, Andor didn’t have a long lifespan to start with and has already been renewed for its second season of twelve episodes that will conclude the series and lead into the events of the sequel movie, Rogue One.

What are your thoughts on the Andor trailer?