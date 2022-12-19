As the artificial intelligence learns with each user search, soon there will be nothing that the programme can’t create in beautiful detail. Anderson Luis, an artist on Midjourney, has repeatedly proven this with his incredible photos. With images from cult classic films like Terminator, Alien and now, a concept depicting magnificent ancient Aliens vs Predator movie concept art.

RELATED: The Idea of A Prey / Predator Sequel Set In Feudal Japan is Exploding on Social Media

Aliens vs Predator

The epic Alien vs Predator film franchise was the perfect blend of the phenomenon of Alien, the primitive extra-terrestrial apex predators, combined with the Predators, an advanced extra-terrestrial race of warriors that regularly come to Earth to find a match for their incredible martial skills. The two franchises were a match made in heaven that gave us Alien vs Predator, a franchise where either side is just as likely to win.

Anderson Luis posted a series of images he had created using Midjouney on the 16th of December, 2022. These images show a completely new take on the predators, each made with the idea of what looks like Egyptian gods and humans that either fought beside them or possibly got in their way.

This ancient civilisation may have been the one depicted in Alien vs Predator that built the ancient temple that was unearthed. The temple was a hunting ground for Predators, constructed explicitly so that the aliens could come to Earth and face off against a host of Xenomorphs that the ancient humans bred to satisfy the Yautja’s hunting needs.

RELATED: Predator Movie Franchise: Will Prey Save The Franchise?

Midjourney Images

The images that were created are absolutely stunning. Like most Midjouney images, specific issues start to emerge if you look at them with a magnifying glass. For the most part, the proportions of the faces are almost spot on. Midjourney still seems to be struggling with specific issues like teeth and hands. Still, a Yautja warrior having strange-looking hands with a few too many fingers is a lot more believable than that of a human.

The images beautifully depict a stunning host of different Yautja warriors, all with masks based on Egyptian culture at the time, possibly so that they could better integrate with human society at the time. The concept images show the Yautja alongside equally beautifully rendered humans in intricately decorated armour that perfectly depicts an ancient Egyptian civilisation, not to mention the epic renditions that Midjourney has created.

Every day, stunning Midjourney creations seem to get closer and closer to being realistic with every rendition. There are many magnificent images for different concepts on Anderson Luis’ Facebook page if you want to check them out. He seems to post pictures from the chest up, avoiding the unfortunate issue hands can cause on Midjourney. Although Midjourney is a current favourite, some awesome ones have been used to create images for things like believable Netflix adaptations of The Addams Family, The Legend of Zelda and many more. These stunning images are among the best Alien vs Predator fan concepts I have ever seen.

More of the amazing artwork here.

RELATED: Alien Movie Franchise: Can It Be Saved?

Tell us, would you like to see this ancient Aliens vs Predator movie concept art become a reality?