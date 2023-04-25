Wonder Woman is one of the most essential characters in the DC universe, besides Superman or Batman. Diana Prince values honesty, stands for justice and equality and is a symbol of hope for those who feel like the world is broken and shattering around them. She stands by her morals and protects the land of man from enemies who would dare to undermine her values. Gal Gadot did an excellent job with her portrayal of the character, but with the DCEU reboot growing closer, fans have begun to look towards other actresses to take on the iconic role. Ana de Armas is one person rumoured to play Wonder Woman, who fans were particularly keen to see take on the gauntlets.

Ana de Armas Addresses Wonder Woman Rumours

Ana de Armas is a brilliant actress who has displayed her skills in films like 2019’s Knives Out, 2017’s Blade Runner 2049 and 2021’s No Time to Die. Recently rumours about her taking on the Role of Wonder Woman in James Gunn’s DCU have been circling, and she finally put them to rest.

During a Wired Web’s Most Searched Questions interview, the 34-year-old actress was asked if she would be playing the new Wonder Woman, and she immediately responded with praise for Gal Gadot’s version of the character:

“Well, I feel like Gal Gadot is doing a great job, so, you know, I think she should keep doing that.”

James Gunn’s Future Plans for the DCU

When Gunn first arrived to fix the catastrophic collapse of the DCEU, he started by firing/removing some foundational pillars so he could build the universe up from the ground. Then, he spoke about starting afresh with new faces and different storylines, meaning many characters would be recast.

However, this “fresh start” sentiment was abandoned shortly after it was announced as Gunn almost immediately kept Viola Davis on board to play Amanda Waller in the upcoming series, Waller. While many characters have been recast or are in the process of being recast, the fate of others remains unknown, and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is among them.

2017’s Wonder Woman was one of the best films from the DCEU. It managed to keep a light-hearted tone while still appropriately addressing the horrors of war and somewhat keeping to the gritty tones introduced in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Unfortunately, Wonder Woman 1984 was a major disappointment and nowhere near the level of its predecessor.

After Gadot’s appearance in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, no one knows what’s happening with her character and at this point, it doesn’t seem like we’ll know anything until someone asks Gunn the right question on Twitter.

Future of Ana de Armas

While she probably won’t be playing Wonder Woman anytime soon, de Armas isn’t short on projects. She recently starred alongside Chris Evans in Ghosted and will feature in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina which should be released on 7 June 2024.

Chapter One of Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU is Paradise Lost, a series set in Themyscira. So while we may not know what’s happening with Wonder Woman, we will at least get another look at her home.

