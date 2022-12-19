Every single ‘Best Anime Movies’ list is sure to have many Studio Ghibli movies filling it. Suppose you look closely or know your Ghibli movies. In that case, you will surely see that many of the films on that list will have been directed by animation genius Hayao Miyazaki, one of the most brilliant creators at Studio Ghibli. The last time there was a movie created by him was 10 years ago. Now, Hayao Miyazaki is finally ready to come out of retirement and bless us with another fantastic anime movie, How Do You Live?

New Studio Ghibli Film by Hayao Miyazaki

After many years of waiting, it has finally been announced that Hayao Miyazaki is coming out of retirement and will be making another Studio Ghibli movie titled How Do You Live? It had been announced that Wind Rises in 2013 would be his last film before retirement. If anyone in the animation industry deserved to take a rest and retire, it would be Miyazaki, with his long legacy of excellent films.

This anime movie marks his first animation creation in 10 years, opening in July next year. The film was announced with a tweet from Studio Ghibli themselves.

“The new feature film from director Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli has been announced! HOW DO YOU LIVE (tentative title) opens in theatres in Japan on July 14, 2023. https://t.co/fHnLM6epTS” – Studio Ghibli (@GhibliUSA) December 13, 2022

Very little is known about How Do You Live?‘s story beyond those at Studio Ghibli who know about it and that Miyazaki has been working on the project since at least 2016. The film is expected to be a fantasy film that follows the same creative style as many of Miyazaki’s most famous works. The film is also thought to be based on a Japanese novel from 1937. However, it is believed that the film won’t be a direct adaptation but rather a story about a character who loves the book.

Hayao Miyazaki’s Long Legacy

Miyazaki has a long legacy of fantastic masterworks animated films under Studio Ghibli and was one of the founding members of the beloved animation house. He was the brilliant mind behind My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, and Howl’s Moving Castle, all the movies we know and love from the animated studio. After Wind Rises, Hayao Miyazaki claimed that he would retire, but we are glad his retirement didn’t stick.

Although he isn’t the only fantastic director at Studio Ghibli, he is definitely one of the best. Miyazaki has made many of the world’s favourite animated films. Getting a new movie from him and Studio Ghibli will be a delight. This just adds to the long list of must-watch Studio Ghibli movies I need to rewatch.

If you are a Studio Ghibli fan like me, this will be some of the best news you have heard all year. My Christmas is made, and I can’t wait to watch How Do You Live (the title may change) anime when it comes out next July. Who’s with me?

Are you as excited about the How Do You Live? anime movie as I am?