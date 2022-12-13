Since Ed Boon’s unofficial announcement that we could be getting Injustice 3 or Mortal Kombat 12 next, the internet has been in an uproar, trying to decide which should be next and asking their burning questions about what to expect for each game. Boon enjoys engaging with his fans and answering their questions in Q&A style bouts on his Twitter page. While this is exciting, it has yet to be definitively announced or confirmed. Although Ed Boon is establishing these Mortal Kombat 12 characters, until we see some official roster announcement, all of this information could change at any moment. That being said, this is all he has seemed to share.

Characters That Seem To Be Confirmed

The first of a string of Mortal Kombat 12 characters that Boon seems to confirm is Tanya. While fans were asking if they could bring her back, he replied, “yes, we can,” and, “stay tuned.” Of course, Boon is cautious about how he responds to not give any spoilers, but this is the strongest confirmation we have gotten about any of the characters for Mortal Kombat 12. Tanya is known for being a traitor to the realm of Edenia and one of the minor antagonists of the fighting games.

The response for Reptile, also known as Syzoth, also seemed very positive. When fans asked what the chances of his return to the roster in Mortal Kombat 12 were, Boon responded with, “Good.”

Amongst the others that were seemingly confirmed were Cassie, Motaro, Stryker and Tremor.

Cassandra Carlton Cage, also known as Cassie, is the daughter of two prominent Mortal Kombat fighters, Johnny Cage and Sonya Blade. She has followed in her parent’s footsteps. Motaro is known for his fascinating racial appearance as a Centaurian, with the body of a stallion, the torso of a man, his pair of Capricorn-like horns and his long, metallic tail. Kurtis Stryker was once a riot police officer selected by the thunder god Raiden to defend against the invading forces of Outworld. Tremor, a member of the Black Dragon Clan, is a powerful Ninja.

It’s hard to say if they have been confirmed adequately because Boon’s response to these being Mortal Kombat 12 characters was far from a definitive yes. Still, when asked on Twitter, they seemed more favourable than some of his replies to other characters.

Characters That Are Confirmed Up In The Air

Boon’s responses to some of the other characters were far more passive. When queried on characters like Kabal, Mileena, Sareena and Skarlet, his response was something along the lines of, “Can’t tell,” or “I can’t answer that.” Does this mean that they are still up in the air or are they part of the Mortal Kombat 12 roster?

Kabal is another formidable Black Dragon Clan member and is famously known for his two-weapon fighting style, which involves a pair of hook swords. Mileena is known for being a clone of the Ededian princess Kitana. However, she was a genetic experiment created by the sorcerer Shang Tsung. Sareena is known for being a formidable Demon from the Netherrealm. Finally, Skarlet is a mage who practices the deadly art of blood magic. He is the adopted daughter of the Outworld Emperor Shao Kahn and one of his most formidable bodyguards.

Characters That Are Confirmed To Not Be Included

When Boon was asked whether Drahmin would return to the game, he responded, “as a fighter, not likely.” This may be the most straightforward answer we got from Boon during the Q&A. Unfortunately, we have no choice but to take his word for it and assume that the Netherrealm Oni will not be in attendance for the next game.

This information is, unfortunately, all we have for now. This is a quick reminder that none of this has been confirmed by NetherRealm or even Ed Boon, and a lot of it could later prove untrue. Boon is brilliant and leaves room in front of and behind him while answering questions with broad and vague answers. He has been hosting regular Q&As on his Twitter page, so we can probably expect to learn a little bit more as we go along.

Which characters would you like to see added to the Mortal Kombat 12 roster?