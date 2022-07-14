A new teaser has just dropped for AMC’s upcoming TV adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, introducing some of the key characters.

For those that are not perhaps avid readers of vampire fiction, the last time they would have heard the name Anne Rise or Interview with the Vampire is when it was adapted for the silver screen in 1994 and was a big hit starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and a fledgeling Kirsten Dunst.

After acquiring the rights to The Vampire Chronicles, Rice’s 13-novel saga about aristocratic vampires, AMC announced the Interview with the Vampire TV series in May 2020. The show is set to take place in the same universe as AMC’s Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, adapted from another famous trilogy of hers, Lives of the Mayfair Witches.

The TV adaptation of Interview with the Vampire is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ sometime this year, but an exact date has not yet been shared.

Teaser Trailer

After two years in production, AMC has just released a new teaser trailer of the network’s coming Interview with the Vampire TV adaptation. Footage introduces the audience to two of the main roles, Daniel Molloy portrayed by Eric Bogosian, and the famous Louis De Pointe Du Lac portrayed by Jacob Anderson.

Interviewing De Pointe Du Lac, Molloy first notes the date and time of the interview before starting with a striking question: “How long have you been dead?” This is a shock from the original where he poses a question about whether he was always a vampire. This is our first indication that the series will follow the story of both the book and the movie but in a new and interesting way.

Cast and Characters

As mentioned, Eric Bogosian will portray Daniel Molloy, and Jacob Anderson will portray Louis De Pointe Du Lac. While not all roles have been revealed, other characters in the Interview with the Vampire TV series include Lestat de Lioncourt portrayed by Sam Reid, Claudia who was confirmed in October of 2021 to be portrayed by Bailey Bass, Rashid to be portrayed by Assad Zaman, Tom Anderson to be portrayed by Chris Stack, Grace De Pointe Du Lac portrayed by Kalyne Coleman, Finn O’Shea portrayed by Jeff Pope, Peg Leg Doris to be portrayed by Rachel Alana Handler, and a never-seen-before Antoinette Brown who will be portrayed by Maura G Hooper.

With such an accomplished cast, this series is sure to be a success.

The TV Adaptation

Interview with the Vampire’s first season is scheduled to have eight episodes. The series will be produced by one of AMC’s regular executive producers, Mark Johnson who worked on both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

In an interview with People magazine, Johnson had previously expressed both the excitement and trepidation that comes with building on a story that is as influential and seminal as Rice’s.

“The challenge of adapting for television the ground-breaking and immensely compelling work of Anne Rise is both intimidating and exhilarating,” Johnson shared when the Interview with the Vampire TV series was first announced.

“Having previously produced films from such singular works, I recognise both the responsibility and the obligation we owe the material. I strongly believe that with AMC and Rolin Jones we are equipped to meet this challenge and to thrill and entertain both the loyal Anne Rice fan and the viewer who is just now discovering her work.”

Mark Johnson mentioned that he wanted the Interview with the Vampire TV series to be adapted for a ‘modern audience’, while AMC’s goal for the adaptation isn’t just to preserve The Vampire Chronicles but to reignite a passion for Rice’s work.

Are you excited to see the Interview with the Vampire TV series later this year?