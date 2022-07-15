On the 14th of July 2022, Amazon Studios released a teaser trailer that aims to bring fans back to Middle-earth this September with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a massive prequel series. “There was a time when the world was so young, there had not yet been a sunrise.”

Fresh on the heels of the new The Lord of the Rings: Gollum trailer which features a new stealth adventure game from Daedalic that is said to be released on 24 August 2022, Amazon Studios released a brand new, short, and exciting trailer for their latest series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will call back some fan-favourite characters that fans are sure to recognise instantly, even though none of the original cast members are reprising their roles in the series. This series will be a whole new story for fans to relish. While the characters may not be played by the same actors, the series will be shot in New Zealand, just like the original series was. Now is the time for the Middle-earth lore and characters that have lived for centuries to take centre stage.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer highlights the second age of Middle-earth history, one that has been hinted at in both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies but happens thousands of years before the events we know.

It opens with a panning shot of beautiful vistas with statues carved into the face of cliffs over water before transitioning to a beautiful view of a kingdom overlooking a magnificently large tree. A voice speaks of a time before Middle-earth had even seen its first sunrise. We get to see the various kingdoms of man, the forests of the elves, and the mines of the dwarves. Lady Galadriel speaks of an unseen force, which Elrond confirms is a darkness that will march over the earth.

Unfortunately, Amazon Studios does not have access to the rights for Tolkien’s other more world-building works like The Silmarillion or The History of Middle-earth, however, they do retain the rights to both The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies.

Some of the returning characters in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power include the well-known and beloved Elves, Galadriel, Elrond, and High King Gil-galad. The elves will be portrayed by Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, and Benjamin Walker respectively.

Some new characters will be joining the roster such as the Harfoots that are mentioned in the trailer, and the hobbits that viewers will be following along with. The Harfoots include Marigold Brandyfoot portrayed by Sara Zwangobani, Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot portrayed by Markella Kavanagh, Poppy Proudfellow portrayed by Megan Richards, and Sadoc Burrows portrayed by Sir Lenny Henry.

The party of new adventurers also includes The Stranger portrayed by Daniel Weyman, and the company of dwarves: King Durin III portrayed by Peter Mullan, Prince Durin IV portrayed by Owain Arthur, Halbrand portrayed by Charlie Vickers, and Arondir portrayed by Ismael Cruz Córdova.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power looks to be an epic series that answers many questions that fans have had about the origins of both lore and characters of Middle-earth, and much more. The series will be launching on September 2nd, 2022, on Prime Video.

Are you excited about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?