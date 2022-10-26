Bethesda is famous for its long-running game series like The Elder Scrolls and Fallout which each span decades. The Fallout game series has four main titles to date, with a fifth one currently in the works, and a few spinoffs like Fallout Shelter (available on all consoles, mobile, and Steam) and Fallout 76. The game series is turning 25 years old this October and to commemorate the occasion, Amazon Prime Video has shared the first official image from the long-awaited TV show that they are working on: Fallout.

Fallout On Amazon Prime Video

The developers of Westworld and Amazon’s most popular TV show at the moment, The Peripheral, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, shared the following after the series was first announced by Amazon in 2020, “Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”

The iconic duo are joined by producers Geneva Roberson-Dworet and Graham Wagner. So far the Fallout TV show is known to be starring Ella Purnell, Kyle McLachlan, and Walton Goggins.

The plot of the show hasn’t been revealed to us yet, but with their respect for Bethesda Game Studios and the insane world that they have created, I think it’s safe to assume that they will be staying faithful to the concepts of the games. Set in a dark future decades after the world has been destroyed by a nuclear war, there is so much lore within Bethesda’s world to be explored.

First Look Image

Our first official glimpse of the Fallout TV show.

Shared by the official Prime Video Twitter account, which is the streaming service where the TV show will eventually be available for streaming, the image, unfortunately, doesn’t show too much, but it looks like Fallout.

The part that I love in particular is that we can see two of the vault dwellers in their iconic vault suits with the number 33 on the back, which shows us which vault the show will feather, and possibly focus on. Some vaults never open their vault door, but this one has been cracked wide open and the silhouette of someone either entering or leaving the vault. I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to see what else this show has to show us.

Unfortunately, we have no idea about any kind of release date or release window as of yet. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have just wrapped up their other series, The Peripheral, which is only on its second episode at the moment, so it could be a while before we see any more news about the new show.

As a big fan of the Fallout game series, particularly the third game, I can’t wait to see what the Prime Video TV show has in store for us.

Are you excited about the upcoming Fallout TV show?