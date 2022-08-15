This fan-made version of Silent Hills created in PlayStation Dreams shows what could have been for forlorn fans.

Silent Hills by Kojima Productions was one of the most highly anticipated horror games, an entry in the long-running horror series before it was tragically cancelled in 2015.

All gamers got was its demo, P.T., merely a taste of what could have been.

After the announcement of the game’s cancellation, many fans were heartbroken that they’d never get to see the game fully realised, but at least got to play the demo. That is until the playable teaser, a blood-curdling demo with surrealistic, horrific content, was pulled from the PlayStation Store and made unavailable to download.

Since then, fans have attempted to recreate P.T. in its entirety to try and get around the frustrating unavailability of the demo, and it has been remixed, remade, and reborn dozens of times, sometimes from the ground-up in Unity, or painstakingly through HyperCard tribute for Mac users.

This was all done in the hopes of giving fans a chance to experience the horror of P.T. in a new way and keep them from having to face the fact that Silent Hills won’t be developed by Kojima Productions.

The Cancelled

The cancellation of Kojima Productions’ Silent Hills remains one of the most frustrating cancellations in horror video game history. The reboot of the incredibly popular franchise would have been helmed by Hideo Kojima himself and was set to include input from big names, like Japanese horror manga legend Junji Ito. Acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro was set to appear on the project, along with The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus.

Reedus later appeared in Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding, the first title from Hideo Kojima and Kojima productions since their split from Konami in 2015 (when Silent Hills was cancelled). Death Stranding was set in the USA following a cataclysmic event, leaving destructive creatures roaming the Earth. Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges is a courier tasked with delivering supplies to colonies and reconnecting them so that they can communicate with one another.

The game was mostly favourably received and only makes fans mourn more for what Silent Hills could have been.

DrJones20’s Silent Hills in Dreams

Thanks to an awesome and creative fan, Redditer DrJones20, Silent Hills has at last been resurrected using PlayStation game creation engine Dreams.

In a Reddit post, the creator showed off their version of a fully playable recreation of Silent Hills that has been in the works since 2019. They are even making use of detailed models, meticulously recreated textures, and a clear love for the work that was already there as they have painstakingly recreated everything that was already seen in P.T. without the actual assets being available to them.

Judging from the Reddit post, the game has come a far way in the last two years, especially since this is a one-person project.

This is not the creator’s first foray into horror video games as they have also published The Curse of Haruko, also in Dreams. Silent Hills fans appreciate all the work that DrJones20 has put into bringing a complete game to fruition for them, and it looks like the version will continue to get better and better.

The fan-made Silent Hills in Dreams is available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 if you’d like to realize your dreams of seeing a game bigger than just a demo.

Were you disappointed when the Silent Hills game was cancelled?