Marcus Dunstan wrote Feast, The Collector, SAW IV-SAW 3D and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and now Deadline has reported that the horror genre alumni is set to direct a new horror movie All My Friends Are Dead – which has been described as an Airbnb horror movie. Deadline also added that “Film Mode Entertainment and Roundtable Entertainment will launch sales on the project at the Toronto Film festival.”

Unhuman Review – More Human Than Unhuman

The Deal Between Cinedigm and Roundtable Entertainment

All My Friends Are Dead is going to be the first of a 10-film, $15 million slate that is the product of a massive deal that has been made between Bloody Disgusting (a horror movie streaming platform), owner Cinidigm and Roundtable Entertainment. The deal entails a minority investment made with Roundtable Entertainment, which is a recently launched production company. The two companies are going to be co-financing and co-owning the intellectual properties of original films that are going to be distributed domestically on Cinedigm’s networks and other third-party streaming platforms. This is with the $15 million slate will also receive production funding from Ingenious Media.

“In today’s competitive marketplace, Cinedigm is uniquely positioned as a cutting edge next-generation streamer focused on youth markets to bring top-tier digital distribution and monetize these exciting movies. Cinedigm’s financial strength, distribution muscle and technology leadership will allow us to efficiently and profitably make movies and launch streaming channels together for many years to come,” said Roundtable Entertainment’s Dominic Ianno.

The 30 Best Horror Movies of 2022

The Film

The horror movie follows “a group of close college friends who get a steal on a killer Airbnb for the biggest music festival of the year. A weekend of partying quickly takes a turn for the worse, as the group is murdered one by one. They soon discover that each one of their deaths directly corresponds to one of the seven deadly sins.”

The North American rights for the movie are currently owned by Cinedigm, hence why they, with the help of production company Roundtable Entertainment, will be bringing the story to life.

The filming is reported to be beginning in Canada in the final weeks of November this year, and a few of the producers and executive producers have already been discussed. While Marcus Dunstan will be directing the project, John Baldecchi (Happy Death Day, and Happy Death Day 2U) will be a producer on the project, and Jason Resnick (Kidnap), Kevin Greutert (SAW franchise), and Dominic Ianno (Soul Surfer) will be executive producers on the project.

Dade Pettyjohn (Destroyer) is apparently in talks to star in the movie but no cast members have been confirmed. The writers of the script are Josh Sims and Jessica Sarah Flaum and it has been defined as “an entertaining mix of humour and horror that appeals to the die-hard horror fans, comedy lovers, scaredy cats alike.”

Hereditary Is The Best Horror Movie Of The Last Decade

“The film, that is reminiscent of hits like Happy Death Day and is full of fun, is also equally scary with clever plot twists that will keep you guessing until the very end,” says Baldecchi.

Anything coming out of the creators of the SAW franchise is bound to be terrifying and probably pretty gory, but if you are a fan of these then stay tuned for All My Friends Are Dead.

Are you keen to see Marcus Dunstan‘s Airbnb horror movie, All My Friends Are Dead?