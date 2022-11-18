Puzzle genre lovers are in for a real treat with this brand-new fantasy adventure with a severe twist. Not only can you play either single or multiplayer, but Joy Brick and Underscore Games have made an entirely new control system for Aliisha: The Oblivion of The Twin Goddesses that incorporates all the dynamic features of the Nintendo Switch into an exciting and captivating game.

Aliisha: The Oblivion of The Twin Goddesses is a new fantasy adventure puzzle game for the Nintendo Switch — a puzzle masterpiece, an innovative, motion-based puzzle challenge that will launch on the 24th of November, 2022. The game can be played in single-player mode with two players and is an interactive exploration of an abandoned temple. It is an emotional journey that tells the story of twin sisters and their path into the unknown with a distinctive and surprising gameplay dynamic.

Aliisha: The Oblivion of The Twin Goddesses will launch with subtitle support for Traditional Chinese, Japanese, and English.

Story

In Aliisha: The Oblivion of The Twin Goddesses, two players can take on the role of each of these twin sisters; Aisha is the youngest, physically coordinated, and an adventure lover. Lisha, the older of the two, is a cautious and rational person who uses logic to control a robot named AMBU to analyse clues and figure things out with her quick wit and sense. While exploring, the two stumble across an ancient temple where they go to learn more about the mystery of their destiny and the folklore of the Twin Goddesses and have to solve challenges and many secrets. Collect different information through the eyes of the sisters and constantly work together, exchanging clues to solve the mystery, capitalising on each sister’s strengths and weaknesses.

“Lisha and Aisha are twin sisters. They are born with certain characteristics that set them apart from ordinary people. A few seconds older than Aisha, Lisha is gifted with a highly rational mind but nearly incapable of perceiving emotions or affection. On the other hand, Aisha is compassionate and susceptible. She loves to go on adventurous trips and often gets injured but cannot feel any pain.” “During one trip, Aisha discovered an abandoned temple in folklore told by local people. The legend is that all the priests who had previously served in the temple were twins. Furthermore, Aisha learns that a certain mysterious appliance in the temple can integrate the souls of twins. Eager to solve the mystery, Aisha urges Lisha to explore the temple together.” Though not convinced, Lisha sends her AI robot, “AMBU”, to adventure with Aisha as her urge persists.” “Throughout the game, Aisha and the robot AMBU explore the temple together. Players are challenged with great hand-eye synergistic skills to role-play Aisha and a cool, rational mind to role-play AMBU.” “The game will be best played with complementary “asymmetrical information”, sharing, and cooperation. There are multiple choices for players to make, and different choices may lead to different endings. Try it out with your friends, lovers, or family members and see how well you make the team. Enjoy the unique adventure journey of Aliisha.”

Environment

Aliisha: The Oblivion of The Twin Goddesses is a beautifully rendered 3D game in a unique art style. The temple looks incredibly realistic despite matching the art style of the characters, but the twins are adorable, rounded-faced characters, as well as the movable robot AMBU. The game is very linear, transporting players from ‘level’ to level as you progress through your exploration, but is so detailed that players won’t feel trapped in it.

Gameplay

The gameplay style created for this game is entirely unique to Aliisha: The Oblivion of The Twin Goddesses, where either a single player or two players can take on the different roles of the sisters, each being controlled in their distinctive way.

While the developers made the two distinctive control methods with the two sisters, they also managed to build the game to utilise the Nintendo Switch’s unique hardware features. They use the features of both Joy-Con and HD Rumble that add mechanical devices to the story, bringing the story into the real world even further.

Aisha is controlled in TV mode, a unique motion-based operation provided by the Switch’s joy-cons when the Switch is docked to a TV. During this mode, players solve action puzzles where they are tested on their agility and motion stability because the game is majorly designed with motion control in mind, and the slightest movement of their hands could ruin the puzzle.

Handheld mode while playing Aisha is only available to those playing the game on the Nintendo Switch Lite or those playing the game in a single-player on the handheld Switch.

Lisha is controlled in handheld mode and remotely controls AMBU from the temple’s entrance. While in handheld mode, the game uses the Switch’s touchscreen capabilities. As a result, AMBU can fly around and explore hard-to-reach places, collecting and scanning clues and using her practical and logical mind as her most significant asset.

In this game, players must explore the intricate temples and solve puzzles with an observant friend or even alone. According to the game’s website, “Take on Puzzles that Challenge the Body and Spirit Teamwork between Two Players. The game’s two-player mode focuses on “Asymmetric Information”, in which players piece together clues individually and share them with each other.”

Aliisha: The Oblivion of The Twin Goddesses requires excellent attention to detail and hand-eye coordination, and if you are playing with another person, the chemistry between you works together well. As mentioned, it is possible to play this game in single-player mode, but the timing can be a little difficult, and the game goes a little slower because of having to explore each sister’s skills individually.

Developers

Joy Brick and Underscore Games developed Aliisha: The Oblivion of The Twin Goddesses. Joy Brick is a video game publisher headquartered in Taiwan that has made other titles like Panzer Knights. Underscore Games are an indie game development group “on the journey to the top”. Loftstar Interactive Entertainment also published the game.

Multiple Endings

According to the developers, they revealed multiple endings available for the game. Each choice that players make during the exploration of the temple will determine the eventual outcome of the sisters. The developers clearly state that players should make their choices carefully to guide the twins to the best possible outcome.

Players can enjoy further story progression and possibly different endings by making diverse choices. The developers have gone as far as to design various cutscenes for each conclusion. It is an excellent aspect of replayability to try and get all the endings.

Distinguished Background Music

Most games these days have monotonic background tracks. However, considering the synergistic nature of these twins, the devs took it upon themselves to compose two different scores, each based on one of the twin sisters’ characteristics and uniqueness. Unfortunately, if you play the game alone, you won’t be able to experience the splendour of hearing both together. Still, when playing with another player, you will listen to the two scores playing simultaneously, complementing each other so beautifully that they reach perfection. Made uniquely for each sister, the score lets players learn more about the character they are playing and immerse themselves in their story, as well as the beautiful connection and synergy between the twins.

Discord

Final Thoughts on Aliisha: The Oblivion of The Twin Goddesses on Nintendo Switch

Aliisha: The Oblivion of The Twin Goddesses is beautiful but challenging and throws you straight into it. I could have used a little more instruction, but I also enjoyed the mystery of having to figure it out myself, so that’s a bit of a catch-22.

I played the game alone to test out the switch between the perspective of the two sisters. Sometimes swift timing was needed to switch from character to character in time to solve puzzles. Although I had to practice a few times to get it right, the game was very forgiving and let me try as many times as I needed before I could get it right.

Aliisha: The Oblivion of The Twin Goddesses also considers which mode you are playing at any given moment. When you start the game, you can choose between single- and multiplayer, and again between the sisters, one handheld and the other TV mode. When in handheld mode, the challenges meant for the sister on TV mode were optimised to be still possible for me to complete and sometimes autocompleted, making it much less necessary to swap between characters the entire time. I can only imagine that if a person played single-player in TV mode, the touchscreen necessity would be removed and replaced with movement tasks.

Aliisha: The Oblivion of The Twin Goddesses is definitely a game I will pick up again sometime in the future to get all the endings.