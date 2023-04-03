Bruce Wayne has one of the more tragic stories in DC: a young boy becomes an orphan because of an ill-timed walk and a hit out on his parents, eventually leading him to become one of the most feared heroes in all of DC. The stories have been retold several times in several different ways, and one fan (Storm Cagle using Midjourney) decided to combine all of them through AI. The result is fantastic and includes moments missed by different movies or series. This is the life of Batman, according to AI.

RELATED: Artist Imagines Fritz Lang’s Stunning 1920s Noir Batman And Gotham Movie

Becoming Batman

The series of images starts by showing us a young Bruce Wayne. He hasn’t yet been affected by the cruelness of the world. Still, he’s about to be as the new two images show him and his parent walking down Crime Alley and then a young Bruce standing over his parents’ coffins, surrounded by the men and women once influenced by his parents.

We then see an older Bruce, who has thrown himself into his studies, determined to make a difference in his life and impact the world. He then disappears to study martial arts and better himself before returning to Wayne Manor and taking on the personality of a playboy billionaire who doesn’t quite know what he’s doing.

Of course, Alfred Pennyworth is at his side as soon as he returns and all through his discovery of the Batcave and his journey as Batman.

RELATED: Would Henry Cavill Make an Even Better Batman?

Life as Batman

We then see Bruce standing in front of the Batsuit and two shows of the Batcave. One features a shot of a very sleek-looking Batmobile, and the other shows Batman in front of a desk of many monitors as he prepares himself for a night of protecting Gotham from its criminal underbelly.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Batman story if there wasn’t at least one shot of him brooding over Gotham city as he contemplates where to go next. We then see Commissioner Gordon, Batman’s occasional partner in crime and one of the few cops who aren’t constantly trying to arrest the vigilante.

Batman has an extensive Rogues Gallery, and it wouldn’t be right not to include them, so we quickly see characters like Hugo Strange, Ra’s Al Ghul, Harley Quinn, The Joker, Two-Face and, of course, Catwoman. We then see a shot of Joker and Harley followed by a shot of Robin, the first of Batman’s many protégés.

Batman grows and develops, and finally, he forms the Justice League. But, unfortunately, he feels like he’s starting to forget who the mask is, Batman or Bruce Wayne.

RELATED: Sir Roger Deakins Believes The Batman Deserved A Best Cinematography Nomination

Bruce’s Retirement

After many years of saving both Gotham and the entire DC universe, Bruce Wayne finally feels like he’s done his part and retires from Batman. He passes the mantle on to Terry McGinnis, who he trusts to take on the role of Batman and protect Gotham the same way he once did.

It’s a well-deserved ending to one of Gotham City’s greatest protectors.

RELATED: How Batman Actually Defeated Bane In The Dark Knight Rises

TL;DR A DC fan used AI to show Bruce Wayne’s story, from the death of his parents to his eventual retirement.

It goes more in-depth with his training to become Batman and everything he goes through as Batman.

His story is brought to a close with a well-deserved retirement and the passing along of the Batman Mantle.

What do you think of Bruce Wayne’s aka Batman’s life, as told by AI?