There has been some talk of a Mean Girls reunion and hopes that the movie will one day be remade, but there hasn’t been any movement on that front. In the meantime, fans can dream, and what better way to bring your dreams to reality than with AI? Samantha-Jo Vyhlidal has done just that, turning some of her own fan castings into a reality and creating the perfect cast for a Mean Girls 2023 Reboot.

Mean Girls 2023 Reboot

I will be honest: sometimes, what the AI generates is a hit, and sometimes it’s a miss. This series of images is the perfect example of that. Some of the pictures look pretty close to what Vyhlidal claims the inspiration was, while others look nothing like what the actors and actresses mentioned look like.

Cady Heron

Cady Heron, our main protagonist, was initially played by Lindsay Lohan. Her character is a redhead and the newest person in the school where the Mean Girls reign. She quickly tries to fit in with them, to the detriment of her character, and her friendship with the two nicest people to her upon arrival, Damien Leigh and Janis Ian. In Vyhlidal’s interpretation of the reboot, Cady is played by Sadie Sink. All images that are supposed to be Cady look different from Sadie Sink. The essence is there but doesn’t hit the nail on the head.

Regina George

Regina George is the ‘ringleader’ of the Mean Girls and is the school’s most popular and mean girl. She was excellently brought to life by Rachel McAdams, who played the role so well that she struggled to be known for anything else. In this reboot version, Regina is envisioned as Dove Cameron, an actress well known for being the main character of most of her projects with Disney. The AI managed to capture the likeness of Dove Cameron better than it did with Sadie, and this looks like a great casting for Regina George.

Gretchen Wieners

Gretchen is one of the nicer of the three Mean Girls and was initially played by Lacey Chabert. Chabert managed to play her character in a way that made her seem much more intelligent than she was pretending to be so that she could fit in with Regina George and Karen Smith. In the reboot version, Gretchen is played by Jenna Ortega, and again, the AI struggles a little to recreate her likeness, trying to make her fit into the character of Gretchen, even making her skin significantly lighter. There is one image of the lot that makes her look like Ortega.

Karen Smith

The third member of the trifecta that makes up the Mean Girls clique, Karen Smith, is the epitome of a beautiful but dumb blonde. She was initially portrayed by Amanda Seyfried, who is anything except dumb, displaying her actress skills. In the reboot concept, Karen is played by Sabrina Carpenter, and her face is probably the one that the AI struggled with the least. Although she doesn’t entirely look like Carpenter, it’s convincing if you don’t look too closely.

Janis Ian

Janis is an outcast in Mean Girls and is one of the first people to be nice to Cady when she arrives at the new school. Unfortunately, being an outcast makes her a prime target for Regina and her Mean Girls. In the original, Janis was played by Lizzy Caplan, and she did a fabulous job of bringing the character to life. In the reboot concept for Mean Girls 2023, her role has been filled by Kiernan Shipka. Again, this is a concept that the AI did really well with, and most of the images are at least recognisable as Shipka.

Damian Leigh

Damian is Janis’ best friend and the other outcast to make Cady feel welcome initially. There are some hints that he is a little gay in the original Mean Girls, and Daniel Franzese did an excellent job of bringing this sweet character to life. In the reboot for Mean Girls 2023, Damian’s role is filled by Bowen Yang, and the AI did a fabulous job of recreating Yang’s likeness. I don’t want to say that the AI prefers Asian faces and does a better job rendering them, but that certainly appears to be the case here.

Aaron Samuels

The popular Romeo to Regena’s Juliet and her ex-boyfriend, whom Cady just happens to have a crush on. Aaron isn’t the brightest bulb of the lot. Still, he is handsome, and Jonathan Bennett brought him to life, creating one of the world’s forever-heart-throb characters. Vyhlidal thinks that the perfect person to take the role for the reboot is Cole Sprouse. Unfortunately for Sprouse, the AI didn’t capture his likeness. Instead, one of the images looks closer to Jake T. Austin (Max from Wizards of Waverly Place).

Even without the accurate visual representation, which is the fault of the AI, Samantha-Jo Vyhlidal made some excellent choices for a cast for a new Mean Girls 2023 Reboot. And although I think the AI missed the mark on this one a little, I still think it created some beautiful images that could be perfect castings.

TL;DR Samantha-Jo Vyhlidal made some excellent fan-castings for a new Mean Girls 2023 Reboot.

Sometimes AI does a great job capturing actors’ likenesses, others less.

If you glance, the AI got some right, and others not so much, but it captured the essence of the suggested actors.

Tell us, do you want a Mean Girls reboot in 2023?