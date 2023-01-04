Artificial intelligence takes new steps each day and has become the go-to spot for artists who want to show the world what could have been and could be. Taking unanswered questions, like “What would it look like if there was a movie that was the missing link between Prometheus and Raised by Wolves?” and giving us the concepts we never knew we needed. This French self-employed artist has done just that and created Children of Sol.

Children of Sol

Children of Sol was created as a concept to show us what it would look like if Sir Ridley Scott finally directed the missing link we needed for these two franchises, bringing them together in a moody, atmospheric sci-fi masterpiece. From the images posted by Jean-Baptiste Lefournier to the Midjourney Official Facebook page just recently, you can clearly see the strong line of inspiration between the Alien prequel story and Ridley Scott’s sci-fi series.

The concept art for Children of Sol shows the familiar space exploration suits we saw in Prometheus, utterly white with their lit-up visors. Standing in a dimly lit foggy cave with an unknown, probably alien, creature before them, one could only imagine the science fiction mystery that this concept could unfold into.

Having always had a vital element of androids and synthetics, Prometheus seems the perfect story to blend with Raised by Wolves. This epic sci-fi series tells the tale of a couple of androids tasked with raising a group of human children on a virgin planet. Children of Sol could tell a fantastic story, linking the two fantastical science fiction concepts in a perfect medley of aliens, androids and humans.

Prometheus

Having debuted in 2012, Prometheus told the story of a team of explorers finding a derelict structure on a distant moon that held clues to the origin of mankind and all life in the cosmos. Soon enough, they discovered that the derelict was more empty than they had initially thought. Although the film’s setting was far more modern than the original, the film served as a prequel to Alien. This franchise introduced the xenomorph to the world.

Raised By Wolves

“After Earth is torn apart by religious differences and the human race teeters on the edge of extinction, an atheistic android architect sends two creations – Mother and Father – to start a peaceful, godless colony on the planet Kepler-22b.” Raising these children on a mysterious virgin planet, they struggle to complete their task as a zealous religious group of surviving humans encounter their small colony.

Jean-Baptiste Lefournier

A self-employed Parisian digital artist, Lefournier creates tributes to fantastic universes such as Fumito Ueda’s The Last Guardian, fascinating art concepts like nature meets machine, and all of his work paints beautiful, atmospheric pictures. Also, a photographer and a videographer, he is trying his hand at digital and AI art and doing an excellent job.

Clearly inspired by surrealism and the work of cartoons, games, and films, his creation of Children of Sol could be the start of a beautiful new venture into the lore and mythology surrounding one of the most iconic franchises of sci-fi history, Alien. Bringing two very different premises together in a movie that encompasses human life, extra-terrestrial, android, and the human tendency for religion could be a significant step into the deeper sci-fi world.

Do you want to see Children of Sol become a reality?