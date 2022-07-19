A trailer for Ahsoka was recently leaked online. The leak is only thirty seconds of footage that flashes imagery of some characters we know and recognise, and some shrouded in mystery.

The leaked Star Wars trailer features Rosario Dawson reprising her role as Ahsoka Tano from The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Along with Ahsoka herself, we get to see a figure who is thought to be Hera Syndulla (shown only from behind), as well as the Professor Huyang droid (who was voiced by Doctor Who David Tennant in both The Clone Wars and Rebels animated series).

Due to the briefness of the leaked trailer, it’s relatively safe to assume that a full Ahsoka trailer is in the works and will hopefully be shared with fans soon, possibly at the upcoming D23 Expo event in September.

What to Expect From Ahsoka So Far

It appears that the story of Ahsoka will be set five years after the events of Return of The Jedi. While the footage from the leak doesn’t tell us very much, it seems that Ewan McGregor’s (Obi-wan Kenobi) wife, Mary Elizabeth Winsted, will star in Ahsoka and there is speculation that she will be portraying Hera Syndulla.

It’s been reported that following the events of Obi-wan Kenobi, Hayden Christensen will be back (maybe in flashbacks or a Force Ghost since Ahsoka will take place after Return of The Jedi). The rest of the cast looks to include Ray Stevenson, possibly playing another Star Wars villain, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, and IMDb also has Ivanna Sakhno listed as having a role in it.

So far, the plot seems to involve Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka hunting an imperial grand admiral by the name of Thawn who vanished into deep space after the animated Rebels series.

Interview with The Director

Dave Filoni chatted with Empire Magazine last November, sharing some information and hopes regarding the upcoming Ahsoka. He shared with the magazine that he had originally thought of Ahsoka’s adventure a long time ago and was fascinated by how it is coming together and has evolved over time.

“Years ago, I never would have imagined that it was sprung from a branch of a tree that had anything to do with a guy [like Mandalorian lead character] Din Djarin or a child that looks like Yoda. It’s a great lesson for me on how, when you have other creatives like [Mandalorian creator] Jon Favreau, they can help lend such dimension and depth to what you’re doing.”

Ahsoka does not currently have any kind of release date that has been announced, not even on Disney Plus as of yet. With The Mandalorian season 3 only premiering next, it’s probably safe to assume that we won’t be seeing Ahsoka released before the project that is currently in the works.

Are you excited to see Ahsoka’s off-shoot adventure?