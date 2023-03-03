As Sony Pictures Animation Studio’s first adult animated project following their work on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), fans are excited to see what Netflix and Sony have in store for them. Initially set to release in 2021, Agent Elvis has now been pushed to a 2023 release, with the debut date set for 17 March. Announced on the 42nd anniversary of Elvis’ death, Netflix’s Agent Elvis’ premise was picked up at the end of Elvis Week. This adult animated action-comedy will focus on Elvis Presley as he turns in his microphone and instead becomes a secret spy for the government to protect the country from dark forces. Crazy, right?

RELATED: 8 Very Inappropriate But Funny Cartoon Moments That Will Shock You

Created by Priscilla Presley, she will see a role as executive producer alongside John Eddie in this crazy-upcoming narrative. Until recently, there was not much on the show, but with less than two weeks remaining before Agent Elvis debuts on Netflix, the show’s entire cast has been revealed. Alongside this, Agent Elvis now has a trailer that gives audiences a better idea of what to expect from this show. Here is everything we know about the show so far:

What Does the Cast of Agent Elvis Look Like?

Until recently, not much has been revealed regarding the cast’s appearance. However, the actor who would voice Elvis has been known for a long while. None other than the award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has taken up the role of The King of Rock. And the trailer has confirmed that the actor will not be singing his own music as the soundtrack, with Tyler Bates and Timothy Williams also working on the series score. Now, an entire cast has been made available with a list of character descriptions that can be found below:

CeCe Ryder, a skilled secret agent at the agency that Elvis will be joining, will be played by Kaitlin Olsen. The actress will voice an unpredictable and somewhat chaotic character who enjoys annoying the lead.

Bobby Ray is Elvis’s dunderheaded best friend and sidekick, who will be played by Jackass (2000) star Johnny Knoxville. Fully devoted to his boss, Johnny will be playing Elvis’ entire entourage in one character.

Bertie would be the mother figure required for all great series and will be played by Never Have I Ever star Niecy Nash. Having known Elvis since he was in diapers, Bertie is set to be the only character in Agent Elvis who can go toe-to-toe with The King while still maintaining his everyday life.

Scatter, who will be played by the voice actor of SpongeBob SquarePants, Tom Kenny, is a former NASA chimp. So naturally, this means he is a trigger-happy degenerate who enjoys chain smoking.

And finally, there is the mysterious character, The Commander, who fan-favourite Don Cheadle will play. He is the spymaster who runs The Central Bureau (TCB), the spy agency that Elvis is working for.

Other cast members included Priscilla Presley, who will be playing herself in the show. In addition, a vast array of actors will guest star in the show. They consist of Christina Hendricks, Ed Helms, Jason Mantzoukas, Asif Ali, Fred Armisen, Ego Nwodim, Kieran Culkin, Chris Elliot, Simon Pegg, Craig Robinson, Tara Strong, Tony Cavalero, Gary Cole, and George Clinton.

RELATED: Atomic Heart Developers Issue Apology For Racist Cartoon Footage

Who Is Working on Agent Elvis Behind the Scenes?

Outside of Priscilla and John’s involvement as executive producers, Mike Arnold serves as the series showrunner, executive producer and head writer. The role of supervising director and co-executive producer has been assigned to Fletcher Moules alongside other co-executive producers Marc Rosen and Corey Salter. In addition, John Varvatos is set to design Elvis’ full wardrobe for the show and, alongside Jerry Schilling, serves as a consulting producer.

RELATED: The 21 Best Cartoon Movies to Watch on Netflix Right Now

TL;DR Agent Elvis is set to debut on Netflix on the 17 th of March, 2023.

of March, 2023. Agent Elvis stars Matthew McConaughey as Elvis alongside an ensemble cast of Kaitlin Olsen, Tom Kenny, Don Cheadle, and Niecy Nash.

Furthermore, Priscilla Presley will play herself in Agent Elvis while taking on the role of executive producer.

Are you looking forward to Netflix’s adult comedy series Agent Elvis?