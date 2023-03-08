It’s an emotional moment for Grant Gustin and the entire cast of The Flash as he posted a video on Instagram of the final day on set. With a video of Gustin hanging up his Flash suit, some pictures of himself and his family on the set, and a lengthy caption thanking everyone involved, it looks like Season 9 is finally coming to an end.

Grant Gustin started his journey as DC‘s Scarlet Speedster when he debuted on the 7th of October, 2014, on the first episode of The Flash on The CW. His role was teased in Arrow. When The Flash finally premiered, nearly 5 million viewers tuned in to watch the start of his incredible journey. This nine-year journey of his started to culminate to a close 25 weeks ago when filming for the ninth and final season began.

A day before the filming for the ninth season commenced, Gustin posted a few images, helping fans travel back in time to when the series first started, saying he would save the long and emotional caption for later in the season, and he did just that. He posted an emotional Instagram post with a lengthy caption about the fantastic journey the series has taken him on.

I won’t quote the entire caption here. You can see it all on @grantgust on Instagram. Still, the great Instagram quote summed up how grateful Gustin was to have had the opportunity to star in this iconic role and everything that the last nine years had meant to him. His wife and child could watch his final moments on set, which was incredibly emotional for him.

He mentions that he is grateful to thank the crew who had worked harder than anyone else on the show to bring the 184 episodes of The Flash to life for everyone to enjoy over the years. Gustin also mentioned that the one thing he will miss the most is laughing and chatting with both crew and cast and that he laughed each day for the last nine years, something he would never trade for the world.

Make no mistake, it was a challenging journey at times, but being a part of a filming family for almost a decade has a way of leaving a significant mark on your life. He thanked everyone who has ever been involved in an episode of The Flash, from regular cast members to guest stars and everyone in between, saying that he hopes that they will be able to tell a part of each other’s lives for a long time.

Most of all, Gustin took the time to thank his fans who made the journey possible in the first place and stuck around for all nine seasons of the show. The big sweetheart that he is, he says, “I look forward to hopefully continuing to meet some of you out in the world in passing and maybe even conventions in the future.” He finishes by saying he gave this opportunity everything he had and, “That’s all for now.”

Grant Gustin hung up his Flash suit for the last time.

The show’s final season airs on the 24th of May, 2023, on The CW. I don’t know about you, but I will be tuning in to the last season to see this hero off in style.

TL;DR Filming for the ninth and final season of The CW’s The Flash has officially wrapped.

Grant Gustin posted a goodbye video of himself hanging up The Flash suit and thinking of everyone on this incredible journey with him.

The final season of The Flash will air on The CW on the 24th of May, 2023.

Are you sad to see Grant Gustin hang up his Flash suit?