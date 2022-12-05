There have been a lot of rumours and leaks about the upcoming game, and now the series Pokemon Ultimate Journeys is up for debate as well. The series has been running weekly for the last two and a half decades, and it seems there may only be three episodes left. Could this be the end of Ash Ketchum’s journey in the Pokemon franchise?

His Run May Be Ending

Many of us have had the privilege of growing up alongside Pokemon‘s Ash Ketchum, the iconic character who has Pikachu as his best friend. On his mission to become a Pokemon Master, he has been through many trials and great moments. The show has over 1,000 episodes that detail his journey. In the last episode, he finally became the Pokémon World Champion.

Our favourite adventurer from Pallet Town beat Leon to the title after years of working towards the championship. However, now that he has finally accomplished his goal, the plucky young character could leave the series soon.

Studio In Trouble

The series has been produced by OLM for the last 25 years. Recently, the studio’s creative director detailed that the company is currently understaffed and that they are “in trouble” of closing down. This could mean they must bring the series to a conclusion before closing.

With that being said, The Gamer also recently reported the names of the last three episodes of the series. The third last is ‘Project Mew’, and ‘Seize the Future’ is the second to last. These two episodes are said to wrap up Goh’s storyline in the Pokemon franchise, one of Ash Ketchum’s latest travel companions. With his storyline wrapping up, it would make sense that Ash’s might as well.

What really has fans worried, though, is the name of the last episode. There are two alternative titles for the previous episode, ‘Pokémon – I’m Glad I Got To Meet You’ or ‘Pokémon – I’m Glad I Chose You.’ Considering the title of the first episode of the series was ‘Pokemon – I Choose You’, it feels like it is setting itself up for a conclusion.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

There are just a few days before the next instalment of the Pokemon games, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. As with every franchise game, we get introduced to our new starter Pokemon, Lechonk, Smoliv, and Fidough. There have already been a ton of memes about the new starter Pokemon and tons of leaks about what we can expect from the next game, including some evolutions that have garnered extreme reactions from fans.

If this is the end of Ash Ketchum’s run in the Pokemon franchise, many fans will be sad to see him go, but he has had a fantastic journey that we have luckily followed along. So it will be a sad moment to see him go, but a fitting end to his incredible 25-year-long character arc.

