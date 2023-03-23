Adobe Firefly AI is the latest innovation in artificial intelligence technology. Discover how this powerful tool can transform your creative process!

AI-generated content has been trending recently, with many users excited at the prospect of using sites such as ChatGPT. Not only has AI made people’s lives considerably easier, but it also lessened the burden of creativity. This is not necessarily a good thing, but it does not change the fact that it is impressive. Not only has this been helpful in generating text, but it has made it significantly easier to generate images of any kind. Simply by typing a prompt, you can have the image you are looking for within a matter of settings. Even low-quality AI generation sites can warrant some highly impressive results.

So, what if this AI technology were combined with photo or video editing software? As you can imagine, it would make for a much smoother process and much less gruelling than having to do it yourself. And this is exactly what Adobe has accomplished with its latest software, the generative AI, Firefly. Currently, the software uses artificial intelligence to allow users to type commands. The software tool will then follow the instructions it was given and generate the action accordingly. How cool is that?

How does the Adobe AI Tool Work?

Mainly, the AI tool will focus on generating images and various types of texts within the editing software. The demo video (available on YouTube) shows how it will generate variations of your desired image. The example in the video shows a lighthouse and how the AI tool can generate different versions of the inserted command.

A second example shows the background of an image changed from summer to winter after the command “change scene to winter” was given. This is highly impressive and helpful already, but wait, there is more!

What about the Ethical Concerns surrounding AI Generated Content?

Despite trending, large Ai-Generation sites such as ChatGPT have also seen many ethical concerns. Many artists have complained that AI software has replicated their work but paid no credit to the creators. Of course, this is problematic for all parties involved as it is not ethical to plagiarise so blatantly.

So, the launch of such a software tool, raises the question of whether Adobe will set ethical standards for their Firefly feature. The company has already addressed these concerns, stating it will give creators a safe environment that will allow them to protect and benefit from their work.

Is the Adobe’s Firefly AI Tool Ready to Release Yet?

Unfortunately, not. While the tool is functional and can handle the demands shown within the demo video, it is not yet ready to be fully released yet. In fact, the company is first releasing the Firefly tool as a private beta version, and one can assume this is to catch any large bugs and flaws with the software.

Relating to the point of ethics, it can also be assumed that this is to ensure no plagiarism will occur. Adobe plans to include a tag that creators can use to ensure their content is not used while testing the AI if they do not wish for it. However, the company will also try to allow users to expand the finalised, trained AI even further with their own style.

Once fully completed, the software tool will be ported to Experience Cloud, Adobe Express workflows, Creative Cloud, and Document Cloud.

TL;DR With the recent buzz around AI-generated content, it only makes sense that large companies would jump on the bandwagon.

Adobe has now introduced a new AI software tool known as Firefly that will streamline users’ editing experiences.

It will allow users to type in a command and let the AI complete the action.

Are you excited about the new Adobe Firefly AI Tool?