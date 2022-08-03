adidas has partnered with many brands and designers over the years. This year also saw the partnership with South African designer, Rich Mnisi. The brand has now extended its portfolio of local designers with the debut collection for the adidas X Thebe Magugu partnership.

For its debut collection for women, it features the celebratory and joyful artwork of a woman dancing. This was designed in collaboration with artist, Phathu Nembilwi. It was influenced by Thebe’s mother, aunt and grandmother, and the theme of femininity.

The collection has been interwoven with leading adidas material technology. For its aesthetics, the collection features an abstract collection of bright and punchy colours, along with impact orange and yellow, accents of shock pink and some pulse lilac in the background. Pieces for the collection are meant to partner your sport, including running, swimming, training, tennis, football, cycling and more.

Intended to offer a collection across all demographics and inclusivity, it brings modesty swimwear as well as broader size offering, from XS to 4XL. These pieces are meant to be gender-neutral as well with UNITEFIT technology for all shapes and sizes.

Thebe Magugu had this to say about the newly launched collection with adidas:

“I’m infinitely inspired by the energy of the women in my life and the heritage of my native land. Bringing together such personal stories through design and blending them with adidas’ iconic performance and lifestyle pieces has been an amazing process. The collection really celebrates all the positive influences around me, and a sense of community that is so important to me. I hope it inspires the same joyful feeling in those who wear it. The Tennis pieces will be worn by world-renowned players during one of the sport’s most iconic tournaments this summer – I am proud to play a small part in championing the sport and helping to make it more inclusive.”

Key Pieces from the adidas X Thebe Magugu Collection

The adidas X Thebe Magugu collection features a mix of apparel, accessories and sneakers. Firstly, there are three sneakers added to the collection. This includes the NMD, Stan Smith and Astir silhouettes. This will also soon be released with the Forum and Nizza sneakers as well.

NMD: The NMD sneaker is a representation of the fusion between style and performance. It offers a mix of top-tier athletic technology to provide everyday comfort to the wearer. The sneaker combines street smarts with green credentials, while easily transitioning from cafe lounging to hitting the gym for a hard workout. The NMD holds pace for that daily grind.

Stan Smith: The sneaker carries a message of optimism. Although it continues its classic minimalist aesthetic, it bursts with the joyful artwork on the heel with a stylised print and embroidery. Further to this, it has a vibrant and colourful sockliner hidden away from view.

Astir: For the Astir sneaker, it is all about expression. It brings a bold and vibrant mix of colours with every detail designed for playfulness. Additionally, it has a comfortable EVA midsole, durable Adiwear outsole along with a stabilizing Torsion System keep you grounded.

Each of the sneakers features a mix of materials which includes a percentage of recycled content. This includes materials created from production waste, such as cutting scraps, post-consumer household waste and various other plastic waste. The process of manufacturing is aimed at reducing the environmental impact of producing virgin materials.

In terms of apparel, the collection features a Swim Hijab and Fast Jacket as their showstoppers. The Swim Hijab is made of chlorine-resistant fabric that’s ultra-flat, and lightweight for all the efficiency you need. The Fast Jacket features bold graphics and smooth woven fabric with a lightweight feel. This is perfect for running or racing with its water-repellent finish to withstand the various elements. It is partially made of recycled materials from Parley Ocean Plastic.

Additional items include various leggings, jerseys, tees, shorts and dresses.

The adidas X Thebe Magugu collection is available for adiClub members this week starting 1 August 2022. It’ll then be available at various adidas outlets and online at adidas.co.za.

The second drop for the adidas X Thebe Magugu collection will be released in October 2022. This collection will feature the Thebe Magugu Bird of Paradise plant print. Stay tuned for the release information.