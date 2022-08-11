When it comes to classic sneakers, it’s almost a given that any re-release or reimagining of a classic would receive some sort of hype around the release. Classic sneakers are extremely popular today and for some brands are not only key but their main sellers. With a brand name such as adidas Originals, you know that classics are the staple of the brand. This time around, we have the adidas Originals Forum Exhibit sneaker for review.

Having originally launched as the adidas Forum in 1984, it was popularised thanks to its on-court appearance by NBA pros. Although it has its roots in sports, the Forum range has transcended into the popular street culture as one of the all-time classics. While there have been a few iterations and releases over the decades since adidas Originals relaunched the range in the form of the Forum Exhibit in 2021. And thus, the range has been renewed again for the next generation of sneakerheads.

adidas Originals Forum Exhibit Design and Build

Taking its cues from the original 80s silhouette, the updated adidas Original Forum Exhibit brings with it a striking vintage style. Although there are many cases for revamping classic sneakers, just as there are with Hollywood reboots, not all sneakers warrant the relaunch. The Forum range, however, is one of the true classics in the sneaker community, with its looks central to many other sneakers carrying the three stripes branding.

In terms of the design, it very closely resembles the original aesthetic, including the X-ankle design. This colourway variant of the Forum Exhibit is the closest compared to the original 1984 release. Its all-over white upper forms the base, as the original did, while its blue accents are also a nod to its past. The new sneaker, however, has a much more minimalist design, with the blue more in line with being an accented aspect rather than one of the primary colours.

While the base of the sneaker remains largely intact, there are still quite a few differences in the redesigned sneaker. For starters, the multiple layers have various materials, mixed with leather – of which there are also different leathers – along with suede and rubber. The toe cap and heel counter are finished in grey suede. This grey is also extended to the three stripes, however with a leather finish.

The rideliner on both the lateral and medial sides has a blue finish, along with the smaller lace cage at the top of the sneaker, which on the previous models was used for the strap. The blue accents extend to the toe box as well as the adidas Trefoil on the lateral side and on the tongue. Lastly, there are quite a few off-white elements mixed in with the white base. This includes the centre of the midsole as well as the outsole. Although the sneaker comes fitted with white laces, an extra pair of off-white laces are available as part of the contents.

With its near all-white colourway and minimalistic approach, it makes the Forum Exhibit sneaker an ideal pairing for almost any outfit.

Comfort

One of the talking points with classic sneakers is the comfort it provides over the course of a few hours of wear. Thankfully, most brands relaunching classics tend to bring with them new technologies to assist with comforts that weren’t available some 40 years ago. And that’s exactly the case as well on the adidas Originals Forum Exhibit sneaker.

While the midsole may look like the classic of old, that is in appearance only. The updated rubber midsole has been enhanced with the relaunch to offer all the comforts of a modern sneaker.

In addition to the improved comfort, the cushioning on the interior also adds to the level of comfort around the foot. This additional padding also creates a secure fit with very little room for slippage within the sneaker itself. However, it can get a little warm over time while wearing, so you may want to consider wearing thinner socks while wearing the Forum Exhibit.

Throughout the span of the day, the comfort levels of the sneaker never dropped. While at the start of wearing after the original unboxing, it tended to be on the harder side, once the upper softened a tad it improved the long-wear performance when it comes to overall comfort.

Performance and Quality

In terms of the performance for everyday wear of the adidas Originals Forum Exhibit, it handles it very well. This includes long periods wearing the sneakers, notable from their comforts in the previous section. However, in addition to this, and with its background on the basketball courts, the redesigned Forum still carries its impact-resistant build.

This means that it can handle quite a bit of impact for heavier strides without too much in the way of it being too noticeable. This does take some time to work it in with the leather needing to soften a tad and the insole and foam settling to your feet’s contours.

The softened leather, however, does bring with it the ever-present crease on the forefoot, as is common among classic sneakers. That being said, the Forum is one of those sneaker ranges that tend to look more street-worthy the more wear and tear it receives – within reason, obviously. Although I wouldn’t want a pair of pre-worn-out Forum’s, having them age over time is not as depressing as many other sneakers in my collection.

Although not entirely specific about the details of the upper, adidas claims that it is created from partially recycled leathers. This is good news for those who consider sustainability when it comes to their next sneaker purchase. However, the Forum Exhibit is nowhere near along the lines of the Parley and Ultraboost ranges when it comes to sustainable materials.

Final Thoughts on the adidas Originals Forum Exhibit

The adidas Originals Forum Exhibit is a well-rounded sneaker. It offers all the classic elements of a retro sneaker from the peak of sneaker culture in the 80s, integrating with the comforts of modern sneaker technology. While the sneaker itself isn’t comparable with the likes of the Jordan from the same era of basketball, having launched in 1985, the Forum is one of the most popular adidas basketball sneakers. With its all-white upper and blue accents, it has a very minimalistic aesthetic and is able to pair with almost any outfit.

The pair of Forum Exhibit was seeded through Archive. The store offers the latest sneaker drops for all the leading brands on the market today. Having launched only a few years ago as a subsidiary of The Foschini Group, Archive is one of the leading sneaker stores in the country, both online and with quite a few stores across the country. You can get your hands on the Forum Exhibit at Archive for a retail price of R1,999.