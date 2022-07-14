In 2020, adidas launched its entry into the carbon plate runner game with the Adizero Adios Pro. A year later, the Adizero Adios Pro 2 with the Boston theme pack. Now, in 2022, the range sees its latest upgrade in the form of the adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3.

The Adizero range is a showcase of the brand’s dedication to elevating every runner’s performance. Its previous iteration of the Adizero Adios Pro pushed the boundaries for athletes and casual runners alike. And it all started with Peres Jepchirchir’s world record win in Prague in 2020, running in the original shoe.

The all-new Adizero Adios Pro 3 offers increased performance over its predecessors. It features updated EnergyRods, Lightstrike Pro foam as well as a new upper. EnergyRods 2.0 is a carbon plate within the midsole. With the previous iterations featuring separate construction, it is now a single structure for improved stiffness. This provides that extra bit of energy return.

The improved Lightstrike Pro foam has enhanced the midsole further. It gives runners the ultimate cushioning and additional energy return to support those longer races. With the upper, it is crafted from lightweight materials, designed to be race-ready. Additional elements include the continued use of the Continental rubber outsole, as well as quite a bit of the shoe crafted from recycled materials. This forms part of adidas’ roadmap to phase out virgin polyester to end plastic waste.

It will be available in a bold new colourway, featuring a majority black upper, with splashes of beam yellow and solar green in contrast. It’s a definite standout shoe wherever your run takes you.

Having tested the new Adizero Adios Pro 3, South African marathon and ultra-marathon runner, Gerda Steyn, has described the shoe as “simply exceptional.” Additionally, she elaborated on the experience:

“They feel stable, fast, grippy and ready to fire. I love the lightweight upper and the snug feeling around my heel. I’ve really enjoyed running and racing in the Adizero Adios Pro 2… but I can tell you, this is the upgrade you didn’t realise you needed!”

Go beyond fast with the new adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3, available online at adidas.co.za or via the adidas app.

The shoe is also available at adidas concept stores around the country, priced at R4,499.