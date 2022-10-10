Star Wars actor Adam Driver looks completely different in the upcoming Ferrari biopic movie.

Director Michael Mann is returning to the world of filmmaking to tell the story of the legendary carmaker and the race that helped define his legacy, as well as the race that defined the legacy of one of the most iconic and expensive car brands in the world.

Adam Driver has made a reputation for himself as an actor who is willing to go just about anywhere and do anything for his role. With a diverse repertoire that has seen him move through titles like the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Ridley Scott’s drama House of Gucci, and even to the art film, or rather the musical, Annette.

It seems that once the drama sinks its teeth into an actor, they simply cannot get away. Now, Adam Driver is gearing up to take on the role of the legendary Enzo Ferrari, the creator of the iconic car brand. He might not be the man behind the wheel for the blood-pumping races, but he is definitely the man and the figure at the centre of the film’s human drama.

Adam Driver hardly looks like himself as he takes on the persona of Enzo Ferrari with his 1950’s slicked-back hair and sunglasses. He fits right into the time and the setting with his suit as well. The star can also be seen braving an Italian rainstorm at the beginning of the iconic race that sits at the centre of the entire film.

The Film

Set in 1957, the film focuses on the iconic Enzo Ferrari (played by Adam Driver), as both his company and marriage are in crisis. Despite the crisis, Enzo decides to risk everything by entering his cars in the iconic Mille Miglia, the 1000-mile race across the country of Italy. It wouldn’t be a Michael Mann movie without heavy drama, financial struggles, marital conflict and some pulse-pounding dangerous 1950s racing.

The film is currently being filmed in Italy and features a star-studded cast as can be expected from all of Mann’s films. The cast features Gabriel Leone as the tragic Fon De Portago, Jack O’Connell as driver Peter Collins, Patrick Dempsey as the legendary driver Piero Taruffi (who is behind the wheel of one of the iconic cars), Penelope Cruz as Ferrari’s mourning wife (mourning the loss of their son), Sarah Godon as the “original Bond girl” Linda Christian, and Shailene Woodley as Enzo’s Mistress Lina Lardi.

Michael Mann

The famed director’s last project was back in 2015, Blackhat, and fans could not be more delighted that he is set to return to make this period film. Michael Mann is incredibly well-known for making sure his films have an all-star cast that gives memorable performances. The material for his films are usually incredibly dramatic, and he loves to tackle huge-canvas movies like Heat and The Insider. This project is bound to be just as dramatic.

Tell us, what do you think of Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari?