Chris Hemsworth’s Thor quickly became one of the most loved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During his four movies, he has gone through a significant character journey, from being a clue-less play-boy type of Asgardian God who didn’t quite know what to do with his responsibility. He also experienced a lot of loss and growth and even became a parent in the latest movie (spoilers). However, many people, including the 39-year-old actor, aren’t too excited about the overly comedic tone the last Thor film took on. Is it time for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor to change again?

RELATED: Taika Waititi Should Never Direct Another Marvel Movie

Comedic Tone

When Taika Waititi took over the director’s seat for the Thor franchise, he brought humour to the forefront. Audiences loved the comedic tone of Thor: Ragnarok, with an overwhelmingly positive response from the style of the first two movies to that one, which led to Thor: Love and Thunder doubling down on the comedic element.

From the beginning, Chris Hemsworth has always brought a bit of a comedic take on Thor. At first, comedy came through being a total fish out of the water as an Asgardian on Earth. However, the fun-loving nature of the character remained throughout his appearances in the Avengers movies and his solo sequels.

Despite how well the third movie’s comedic tone was received, the latest movie pushed it a little too far. Many audience members and critics accused the film of having an overall silly style that took away from the movie’s end, especially with how dangerous the villain was. If Thor is going to return, fans want to see a change in the movie’s tone, and Chris Hemsworth agrees.

A Need For Change

After making four solo movies as the character, Chris Hemsworth wants to see a drastic change in the film’s tone if Thor is ever going to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While he was chatting on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast with Josh Horowitz, the topic of his returning to the MCU came up, and Hemsworth had a lot to say.

The Australian actor started off by saying that he felt that the movies were all too similar to one another, “I think it’s about reinventing it. I’ve had such a unique opportunity with Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character,” Hemsworth shared.

The Extraction actor continued saying that he preferred to change things up more often and keep himself and others on their toes. “There’s a risk of getting lazy because I know what I’m doing, Hemsworth continued.

He then elaborated, saying that he wasn’t sure if he would ever return to the role, “I don’t know if I’m even invited back, but if I was, I think it would have to be a drastically different version in tone, everything, just for my sanity…[laughs] Thor lost his mind that last one. He’s got to figure it out now.”

Hemsworth May Retire from MCU

We may never see Thor return to the MCU. Hemsworth teased a while back that he might even be ready to retire from the MCU and even see Thor die in the next movie. That would be a massive tonal shift because a well-loved character like Thor would need an emotionally satisfying conclusion.

Another thing that might get in the way of another Thor appearance is the devastating news that Chris Hemsworth recently received. Chris Hemsworth recently revealed that he took a genetic test and that the results suggest he is unfortunately at a significantly higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. The genetic examination revealed that he inherited the genetic marker from both his parents, making him much more likely to develop the disease. As anyone would, he has decided that a short break from acting and public appearances is needed as well as spending more time with his family, which I think is a very logical response to hearing such devastating news.

RELATED: Marvel Has Already Named the Strongest Avenger, & It Isn’t Thor or Hulk

What do you think about the plan to change the tone of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor again?