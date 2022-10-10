Loosely based on the comics strip by Pat Mills and Tony Skinner, 2018’s Accident Man surprised everyone with its fine blend of British humour and martial arts-inspired action. Yet is there room for another film where hitman Mike Fallon knocks off people and makes it look like an accident again? That’s the answer Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday aims to answer.

The premise of Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday

After the events of the last film, Mike (Scott Adkins) heads off to Malta to continue his business of making accidents happen. One fateful evening, he bumps into Finnicky Fred: his old pal from the Oasis. Things appear to be going swimmingly well for them until they’re pulled into the mob business. Mike is now responsible for protecting a mafia boss’ son, who has a bounty on his head and is a blithering imbecile who runs towards danger instead of away from it. The worst part? Mike needs to face off against the world’s top hitmen to protect him.

New directors, new approach

Scott Adkins’ long-time collaborator Jesse V. Johnson doesn’t return to direct Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday. Instead, this falls to first-time feature film directors, the Kirby Brothers (George and Harry). While the Kirbys might not be well known to the great film community, they have done a few fan films for IPs such as Batman and Dragon Ball Z to cut their teeth in the business.

Well, if you have never heard of the Kirby Brothers, you will after this film. Take nothing away from what Johnson did in the first film, but Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday has a renewed fire in its belly and shines in its unique approach. At times, it’s like the perfect combination of Deadpool and John Wick, as the film embraces its bonkers premise and dials up the nonstop action even more. Credit needs to go to Adkins and Stu Small, who conceived the story here, and the Kirbys make full use of the material given to them. Not only do they capture the high-tempo action scenes in fluid motion (without the need for those annoying cuts like in other films), but they also bring the laughs with hilarious lines and situations.

Scott Adkins and Sarah Chang shine

Make no mistake about it, Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday features a wealth of solid performances. However, Adkins’ Mike and Sarah Chang’s Siu-Lang are the standouts of the film. Their relationship is entertaining, as Mike essentially uses Siu-Lang to help sharpen his skills. As a martial artist, she surpasses him in every way, and he leans on her later in the film as an ally as well.

The chemistry between Adkins and Chang is fantastic to watch, as they quip back and forth and liven up every scene. In fact, let’s put this in writing right now: Adkins and Chang need a future buddy comedy – whether it be in Accident Man 3 or another film – because this is one combination that deserves more screen time.

It’s yet another reminder of how versatile Adkins is as an actor as well. While he might be seen strictly as an action star because of his martial arts past, he also holds exceptional comedic timing.

Should you watch Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday?

If you’re familiar with anything Adkins has been a part of, you’ll know there are no shortcuts on the action. Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday ups the ante even more. There’s no such thing as “too much action” here, as the film indulges in every opportunity to throw an inventive fight into the mix. Equally important, this is one funny movie. There are moments to chortle and laugh out loud, as this zany bunch of characters produce an entertaining and energetic film.