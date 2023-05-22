The Aberrus will certainly award its farmers with the greatest prizes they can expect. Tier Sets, rarest trinkets and weapons, cosmetics, etc. There are so many, that you may not have enough time to farm them all. In that case, be sure to purchase an Aberrus raid boost. But whichever way to cleanse the Aberrus you choose, it would be useful to know about its most unique rewards. This short text is their overview.

Neltharion’s Trinkets

The game developers love to make prominent bosses contain some special loot. Neltharion, the leader of Black Dragonflight, is one of the most iconic characters in Warcraft’s universe. Aberrus has his Echo as one of the last bosses. No wonder it was chosen to drop a series of powerful but unusual trinkets.

Each trinket is a sort of “Neltharion’s Call”. However, each of them “calls” for a different emotion or state. Besides, each Call can be worn only by a certain number of classes. Finally, every trinket grants a buff at a harmful price. Such an effect perfectly reflects the nature of the one who’s better known as Deathwing.

The Dominance is what Echo’s trinket promises to give to Warlocks, Hunters, Shamans, and Monks. It buffs their primary stats per stack. That comes at the cost of noticeable mobility reduction.

A different state is offered to Demon Hunters, Warriors, Evokers, Mages and Paladins. They will be able to unleash Chaos on the battlefield with the increase of their primary stat. However, the damage dealt to them will also be increased.

Great Suffering will be experienced by both wielders of the last Echo’s trinket and their enemies. Once again, Death Knight, Rogue, Druid and Priest have their primary stat buffed. The cost is an unpleasant DoT dealing your character a little Shadow damage over time. It seems this trinket can cause literal suffering to someone else. For example, your raid or party Healers.

Cosmetics and Mounts

One more trinket is also connected with Neltharion’s “echo” and pertains to a sort of “call”. It comes from the very description of the Screaming Black Dragonscale. This Dragonscale gives a chance to get the Leech and Critical Strike increased. Besides, it can be used to cast a mighty AoE spell. The AoE has a cooldown of 3 minutes and an unusual requirement: to run 15 yards.

However, the trinket has a spectacular feature apart from a pleasant buff and spell to place in your rotation. That buff is followed by a beautiful visual effect: transparent dragon wings appearing behind your back.

Another item worth mentioning is the Djaruun, Pillar of the Elder Flame. This polearm is a reward for dealing with Rashok, the djaradin Elder of the Zaqali tribe. It has quite a rare model and a flaming effect reflecting a not-less flaming ability the Djaruun can be used to cast.

It’ll look even better with the visual effect granted by the Obsidian Aspectral Earthstone. Unfortunately, the last one is a reward for quite a hardcore Dragonflight Season 2 Hero achievement.

Last but not least, mounts. The Shadowflame Shalewing is received for accomplishing all the Glory of the Aberrus Raider achievement. The mount’s model is not very new. Besides, quite a similar Igneous Shalewing mount can be purchased from the Niffen vendor for the Coveted Baubles.

But there’s a reward that certainly won’t leave anyone indifferent — Highland Drake: Embodiment of the Hellforged. It’s especially important for the current expansion, as it pertains to the Dragonriding feature. This manuscript gives you an ability to make your Highland Drake resemble Kazzara. No surprise she is the one who drops it.