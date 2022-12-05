James Bond is a long-standing movie franchise that has seen many handsome actors stepping into the role of the charming and enigmatic 007. However, since the last James Bond movie, there have been talks about the producers looking for a new, younger actor to fill the role for the latest sweep of James Bond movies. While there has been no news on this front, an insider at The Sun thinks there is one particular front-runner for the role of the new James Bond: Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Top Secret Audition

According to the insider, there was a ‘top-secret screen test’ that supposedly took place at Pinewood Studios in London. The source reveals that Aaron Taylor-Johnson really impressed Barbara Broccoli, one of the James Bond producers, with his audition. The insider said, “Aaron went for a screen test to be the next Bond in September and producers and Barbara loved him. So he is now one of the front-runners.”

While this is a totally awesome scoop, we do need to remember that it is just a rumour for the time being. Although it was reported by The Sun, there have been some hiccups in the past with the correctness of their ‘leaks’, so until proven otherwise, take this news with a pinch of salt.

Perfect for the Role

Time and time again, the Kick-Ass actor has proven to be fantastic. For the role of James Bond, though, Aaron Taylor-Johnson would be an excellent fit. He already has a suitable look for it and the right physique. He is a British actor, so he already has the perfect accent. Reportedly, the bond producers Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are looking for an actor in their thirties to play the role, and he is 32. Again, a perfect fit.

No matter the role that he has been in, he has always delivered an excellent and convincing performance. He is one of those actors that has an air of effortlessness on camera, as well as a really commanding screen presence. He has proven this in his previous roles.

Previous Roles

Taylor-Johnson has really been impressing directors in the last few years in the roles that he has played. First, he was a breakout star in Kick-Ass, a part which put him on the map. Since then, he has starred in movies like Godzilla as Lieutenant Ford, Captain America: Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron as Pietro Maximov, Wanda’s brother. He was also Tangerine in Bullet Train and Ray Marcus, a serial killer, in Nocturnal Animal. He has already proven that he can do it all.

Who Else Could Be Bond?

Since we learned that the producers were looking for a new James Bond, there have been a ton of names thrown around that everyone thinks would be perfect for the role, namely Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, and most recently, Dan Stevens.

Henry Cavill is a fan favourite for nearly every part imaginable. Since he became the Man of Steel and, most recently, Geralt of Rivia, his name has been thrown in for everything. However, since he has hung up his sword for The Witcher after the third season, he might be gearing up for a substantial new role, so we can assume he is locked in or not in the running for this one.

Idris Elba is also a favourite, but unfortunately, unlike the rest of the men on the list, he has aged out of the range that the producers are looking for, so we can also assume that he won’t be in the running either. Other than that, almost anything could happen.

Whether the scoop turns out to be true remains to be seen, but we can’t disagree that Aaron Taylor-Johnson would be an excellent fit for the James Bond role.

