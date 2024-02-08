Summary:

Nintendo changed the game when they unleashed their Switch portable console in 2017. The unique design and adaptability of the Nintendo Switch meant you could pop it in your backpack and take it anywhere or set it up at home using TV mode and play a broad spectrum of games. The revolutionary console became immensely popular, selling millions of units. Gamers and fans of the unit have been forced to wait as the company has been delaying the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 for some time, but 2024 is the year fans can get their hands on the highly anticipated console.

Super Mario 64

Considered one of the greatest games of all time, Super Mario 64 was a crowing achievement for Nintendo when it was released in 1996. Critics praised its gameplay, which used an immersive, dynamic camera system to place gamers in the action. Its revolutionary 3D design influenced so many other games later on. Super Mario 64′s character movements weren’t perfect, but overall, they were so smooth and a pleasure to play that even today, it holds up even better than many modern games.

The best way to describe the game is one word: fun! From the movements to the absorbing art design, music, and world-building, the game is a pleasure to play and gets so many of the basics right for what a 3D action-adventure game should be. Releasing the Nintendo Switch 2 with a Super Mario 64 remake would be the perfect way to unleash the console on the world.

Nintendo Switch 2 and a Super Mario 64 Remake

The Nintendo Switch 2 and a Super Mario 64 remake sounds like a dream combo. The Switch revitalized Nintendo’s fortunes when it was released in 2017. The console attracted millions of new gamers and spurned developers to scramble to create new and exciting games which could benefit from the style and features of the Nintendo Switch. The company has been at the forefront of portable gaming since the early days when the first Gameboy was released.

Releasing a rebooted Super Mario 64 for the Nintendo Switch 2 would be as spectacular as playing Tetris and Super Mario Land on Gameboy in 1989. No, it would be even better. The 3D graphics for an updated Super Mario 64 would be far better than before, making it much more engaging and fun to play.

Mario’s superior movements in the game and his playability were already light years ahead of anything else back then that an updated version, if it kept to the high technical aspects while updating some elements, like tightening Mario’s turns from left to right, would make the reboot even better than the original. Super Mario 64 features on Nintendo’s DS line and was a great game, but the DS D-pad controller limited the way Mario and the gang could move, thus removing much of the joy in playing the original. Why Nintendo didn’t reboot the game for the original Switch is a mystery, and a mistake they should rectify with the Nintendo Switch 2 as soon as possible.

Should Super Mario 64 be Rebooted for The Nintendo Switch 2?