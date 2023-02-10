Twitter has been tizzy, at least a bit more than usual. There have been a ton of tweets, comments and retweets surrounding a particular revelation by Grace Randolph that one of the previous Batmans will be returning to the DCU. She even dropped some hints on who it could be. There are a lot of opinions, but most people are putting their money on Christian Bale returning in the DCU.

The Tweet

Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) tweeted, “#DC #DCStudios I hear that it’s going to be a former #Batman who cameos at the end of #TheFlash & could potentially stick around as the new permanent #DCU Batman. Damien’s dad, Pattinson is still solo. I know who it is; but it would be uncool to reveal the whole thing,” along with a picture of Val Kilmer, George Clooney, and Christian Bale, all in their Batman getup.

This tweet has quite a lot to unpack, the first being that The Flash is reshooting their ending, yet again, meaning that Michael Keaton’s Batman doesn’t appear to be a part of the ending anymore. This doesn’t mean that his cameo in the entire film has been vetoed, but he won’t be in the end.

The second thing to unpack is who the other returning Batman could be. When @just_samhp asked Grace for a slight hint on who the returning Batman could be, she revealed that it was one of the three men in the picture, so those are our options.

Who Will The Returning Batman Be?

Out of the three options that we have, who will the returning Batman be? Although many people loved Val Kilmer’s version of the Dark Knight, it is doubtful that the returning one will be him for an unfortunate number of reasons. First, although the actor is just as iconic as he has always been, he is definitely getting along in his years. The actor is now reaching his early sixties, meaning that the demands of a role such as Batman might be more than he can handle.

Another unfortunate reason it likely won’t be him is the same reason he ended up declining the opportunity to star in Disney’s Willow remake, his health. Kilmer has been battling throat cancer since 2014 and lost his voice to the disease. Since then, he has turned to art as a form of expression, and it is doubtful that he will take on any of his old roles until this is slightly more handled.

That leaves us with George Clooney and Christian Bale as options. Both actors aren’t as young as Robert Pattinson these days, but age can sometimes be a factor. Clooney is clocking in at just a few years younger than Kilmer, while Christian Bale has yet to reach his 50s. Ben Affleck was close to his 50s when he was chosen for the role of Batman for Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, so it’s possible that this wouldn’t be an issue for Christian Bale either.

All signs are pointing towards the returning actor being Christian Bale, and many fans are hoping this is true and that the choice will be him over the others. So which Batman would you like to see returning to the DCU?

Would you like to see Christian Bale return as Batman in the DCU?