There’s a lot to take in and remember before Avatar: Fire and Ash arrives in theaters later this month (on 19 December 2025). I mean, there’s literally over 6 hours of story to catch up on. Thankfully, if you’ve got the memory of a goldfish, James Cameron and the team have put together a recap of everything that’s happened so far. So you won’t have to go into the next instalment in complete confusion.

Another instalment means another 3 hours in Pandora. But who’s complaining? After the visual overload of Avatar: The Way of Water in 2022, the world’s greatest VFX director is taking the Na’vi through a volcanic landscape. So, expect lava and glowing red hot rocks in another explosive cinematic experience at the IMAX 3D or Dolby Cinema 3D, RealD 3D, 4DX or whatever else the projectionists can throw at you.

But before you jump in, however, James Cameron’s got homework for you. A new Avatar Recap featurette just dropped, and it’s designed for anyone who doesn’t have six hours to rewatch the first two films.

Image Credit: 20th Century Studios

The detailed new featurette is narrated by Cameron himself, of course. You’ll get the whole journey from the time Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) swaps legs for a tail to Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) falling in love with the hybrid alien, to their rapidly expanding family trying to stay alive while entire armies keep trying to bulldoze Pandora.

The recap also ties the emotional ending of The Way of Water to what’s coming next in Fire and Ash. And from the looks of it, it’s going to get intense.

The official description reads: “Jake and Neytiri’s family grapples with grief after Neteyam’s death, encountering a new, aggressive Na’vi tribe, the Ash People, who are led by the fiery Varang, as the conflict on Pandora escalates and a new moral focus emerges.”

Oona Chaplin joins the cast as Varang, alongside returning names like Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass and Kate Winslet.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

If you’re hoping to jump back into the games, too, Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora lands a 19 December update (now with a long-requested third-person camera so you can admire your custom Na’vi character). There’s also New Game+ and some extra content Ubisoft is being hush about. It could be movie-related.

The Avatar Recap featurette is up. Watch it before the lava hits. It’s a great way to prep for Avatar: Fire and Ash.

