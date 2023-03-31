Scott Pilgrim vs the World is back, but this time in anime form on Netflix. Get ready for epic battles, catchy music, and a whole lot of fun. Add it to your watchlist now!

RELATED: Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010) Cast: Where Are They Now?

Scott Pilgrim vs the World was a huge hit when it was first released in 2010. The comic book film was unique and praised for its vivid, colourful visuals, quick text written across the screen, and fun action sequences. Furthermore, the cast’s performances were praised, with many enjoying the dynamics in the relationships between the characters. The cast consisted of Michael Cera as the main character, Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as his new love interest, Roman Flowers, and Ellen Wong as his high-school girlfriend, Knives Chau. Other cast members included Kieran Kulkin as Wallace Wells, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, and Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers. Some other huge celebrities, such as Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Brandon Routh, and Jason Schwartzman, also saw roles in the film as several of Ramona’s evil exes.

Now, over a decade later, Netflix has announced that a Scott Pilgrim anime is on the way. Naturally, this is exciting news for many film and comic book fans. An anime means we can spend more time with some of our favourite characters from the film and comics. However, minimal information has been released regarding the release date, plot and length. But we have received a trailer and a confirmation on who the voice cast will be on the show. And indeed, you are here to find out as much information about the upcoming show as possible. So, without further ado, here is everything we know about the upcoming Scott Pilgrim anime series.

RELATED: Scott Pilgrim vs. The World 2: Is It Too Late For A Sequel?

Will the Cast from the 2010 Film Be Returning to Voice Their Animated Characters?

Many fans of the original movie will be excited to find out that the majority of the cast from the film will be reprising their roles for the anime series. Michael Cera will be reprising his role as the titular character, Scott Pilgrim. This will be alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ellen Wong, Kieran Kulkin, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, and Aubrey Plaza, who will be returning as Roman Flowers, Knives Chau, Wallace Wells, Stacey Pilgrim, Kim Pine, and Julies Powers. In addition, we will also see Johnny Simmons as Young Neil and Mark Webber as Stephen Stills.

Furthermore, Chris Evans will return as Lucas Lee, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Bries Larson as Envy Adams, Mae Whitman as Roxy Richter, and Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves. This means that even if we do not see all of the evil exes that we saw in the film, we will at least see some of them if the cast is anything to go off. Bryan Lee O’Malley, the author of the comic book, will act as executive producer, writer, and showrunner with BenDavid Grabinski by his side. Co-writer and director of Scott Pilgrim vs the World film Edgar Wright will also be involved in creating the anime as the producer.

RELATED: Travis Fimmel’s Warcraft 2 Movie Might Still Do Battle

What will the Plot of the Anime Series be?

So far, nothing regarding the plot of the series has been confirmed. Not much is revealed in the teaser trailer, except that the show would be ‘coming soon’. So that means there is not even a release date in sight. However, many will wonder if we will be rewatching the events of the 2010 film in anime format. In an interview with Edgar Wright, the director-producer revealed the anime series would be expanding on the Scott Pilgrim universe, with the original cast set for new and exciting adventures. If this statement is anything to go off, then it can be assumed that we will be receiving new, fresh content.

RELATED: 15 Great Anime That Never Got a Second Season

TL;DR Scott Pilgrim vs The World (2010) will receive an anime series by Netflix over a decade later.

The original cast will be reprising the roles as voice actors for the series, including Michael Cera as Scott, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau.

Comic book author, Bryan Lee O’Malley, will also be involved in the production and writing of the upcoming series.

Are you excited to see Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim anime?