Fans’ love for Pokémon began in 1996 with the release of Pocket Monsters Red and Green,the first game of what would later become a well-loved franchise. Since that first release, several Pokémon projects have been released, including new games, a TV series, a manga and even a live-action film starring Ryan Reynolds. Fans saw the anime series finally drawn to a close at the end of March, and with it came the end of Ash and Pikachu’s 26-year-long story. Some are already missing the beloved characters, and Kendra Club used AI to see what a rendition of Ash and Pikachu’s adventures would look like as a live-action Pokémon Series.

RELATED: New Pokémon Series Introduces Big Changes to the Characters

Re-Imagining Live-Action Pokémon

Pokémon fans already saw what the live-action versions of their favourite world and creatures would look like when 2019’s Pokémon Detective Pikachu came out. It did a fantastic job of staying true to the already established Pokémon designs while introducing us to brand new characters and letting Ryan Reynolds run rampant as a Pikachu.

People were more interested in seeing what beloved characters might look like in live-action, and the AI made some interesting choices. The most notable was the design of Ash Ketchum, the permanently 10-year-old protagonist of the series. AI’s version of the character looks nowhere near 10, but it still managed to get basic design concepts right, such as his hair, the fact that he wears a cap and his backpack.

The AI’s version of Misty is designed to look like the game character in every way except age. She has bright orange-red hair, a blue backpack, and a jacket. The only thing not matching the original character is that she, much like Ash, is nowhere near ten years old. Both look like they could be in their early 20s.

AI’s version of Brock has a similar age problem and looks like another Ash.

Team Rocket is a bit more normal looking than what we’ve come to expect in the anime. Jessie and James look much more serious than their anime counterparts, sporting inaccurate hair.

Unfortunately, Meowth is the worst thing to come out of the images, as the Pokémon looks nothing like a Pokémon but instead looks like an actual cat.

RELATED: Pokémon Sleep: Now Players Can Game Even While They Sleep

Fan Response

Fans weren’t particularly pleased with the re-imagination of the beloved Pokémon series, with many commenting that nothing looked quite right. After seeing what AI had done for Meowth, Cassie Renea joked, “Plot twist: Meowth was always just a cat and team rocket has been wondering why Misty talks to him like a human being for years”.

After scrolling through the images, one fan seemed ready to move past the years of Ash they’d already seen as he commented, “I wish there was a backstory of the invention of a Poké ball, how to create maximum space in a minimum area.”

RELATED: Fans Debate the Best Pokémon Theme Song as Ash and Pikachu’s Story Ends

TL;DR Kendra Club was missing Ash and Pikachu, so used AI to see what a live-action Pokémon series would look like.

The characters either look too old or nothing like they did in the anime.

Fans didn’t like the re-imagination, much preferring what’d been seen in Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

Would you be keen on a live-action Pokémon series focused on Ash, or do you think Nintendo should move on to a new character?