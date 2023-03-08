With Doctor Strange being one of the few original Avengers left, it seems inevitable that he will eventually end up in a fight vs Kang the Conqueror. The only problem is that we might root for the wrong guy when this happens. How you ask? A leaked report about a massive battle between Doctor Strange and Kang the Conqueror leaked. The fight might be very different from what we expected.

Doctor Strange vs Kang the Conqueror

[Warning: there may be massive spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.]

A Marvel insider has released a report claiming that Doctor Strange will eventually face off against Kang. We are still determining who will win or what the circumstances will be. Still, the results and the fight could have a direct impact on the course of the upcoming Avengers movies and possibly the future of the MCU altogether.

According to the insider, Marvel wants to turn the fight between Doctor Strange into a matchup of epic proportions, similar to what we saw between Iron Man and Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. However, the report claims that one massive difference will set these two situations apart.

“However, the distinct detail that separates this story from the one told before with Tony and Thanos is the role that Kang will take in this matchup. Kang’s perspective (and the angle Marvel Studios will want to pitch to audiences) is that he’s the hero trying to save the Multiverse from its greatest threat yet…Doctor Stephen Strange.”

This begs the question of whom we are meant to root for when the fight comes around…

Evil Doctor Strange?

An ‘evil’ Doctor Strange isn’t a far-fetched concept. We have already met Sinister Strange in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and What if…?, but considering why Sinister Strange is killing off all of his variants, is he even the evil one? He is dream-waking into other Strange variants’ dreams and killing them throughout the Multiverse because he is trying to avoid an incursion between two universes, which led to the creation of Sinister Strange.

If you are keeping up with the Marvel timeline, the word ‘incursion’ should ring a bell. During Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Kang mentions the catastrophic effects that an incursion could have on everything. During Multiverse of Madness, Earth 616’s Doctor Strange caused an incursion when he meddled with the Darkhold… so is he actually the bad guy? The effects of an incursion aren’t entirely known just yet. Still, it is said that the first signs of the incursion will be felt in The Marvels, which has been delayed to mid-November, so we might need to wait until then before we have a clear idea of precisely what is going to go wrong.

It’s worth mentioning that the insider also suspects that there will be a third Doctor Strange movie before the events of the Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, and depending on how bad the state of the Multiverse has become by then, they suspect that many fans might be rooting for Kang to stop the incursions, and not for the Avengers…

Could Doctor Strange be the most significant danger to the Multiverse?