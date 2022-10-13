Want to watch YouTube and play PS5 at the same time on the same screen? Well, it’s possible thanks to this cool PS5 feature.

RELATED: Popular Catan Board Game Arrives On PlayStation & Xbox Consoles in 2023

For those who aren’t subscribed to the PC master race, next-gen consoles are the latest and greatest thing. Not counting the PlayStation 5 shortage, both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X offer the very best gaming experience that Sony and Microsoft have to offer at this point. Sometimes the finer details that make a platform worth using are the finest features. This isn’t a secret PS5 feature by any means, but it’s one of the best exploits players have found to make the experience even better than it already is.

Handy Function on the PlayStation 5

Reddit user IAreBeMrLee shared pictures on Reddit and posted “On PS5, you can have YouTube or Netflix open on the side whilst you play, great for them games that are grindy.”

Honestly, this seems like a fantastic feature, and I’m surprised that it has taken this long for it to reach the light of day. If you are anything like me, you love having YouTube going in the background while doing something mindless, including playing your favourite PS5 game. For PC players, all they need to accomplish this is to have a second screen, but for console players, this didn’t seem to be possible, until now.

To set up this feature, you will of course have to have braved the seemingly impossible task of acquiring a PS5, a difficult task with the continued shortage. From there, all you have to do is send a message to yourself on PlayStation with a link to your desired YouTube video, or whatever it is that you are planning on watching. From there, it’s as easy as clicking on the options to pin the window to the side, and you will be able to watch your video in the corner of your screen while you play.

From the images that IAreBeMrLee shared, it looks like the video is pinned to the side of the screen, and doesn’t cover up any part of the screen, so you won’t have to worry about missing any important details.

This PS5 feature is perfect for any of those farmey, grindy games, like Dark Souls, Warframe and the beautiful but difficult Elden Ring. It would be perfect for someone like me.

RELATED: AI Just Predicted What The PlayStation 6 Will Look Like

Back in June, PlayStation 5’s Share Factory Studio received a massive new update that gave their users access to a new editing mode for short gameplay clips. This is much like Xbox’s function that saves clips that gamers may want to share later, like deaths and wins.

A more recent massive update that was rolled out for Xbox consoles (including the Xbox One for those who haven’t made the change over to the new console) that integrated Discord fully with the console.

We can assume that these kinds of updates will continue to make players’ lives easier, at least until a new version of each console is developed in the future.

RELATED: Sony is Being Sued For £5 billion Over Exorbitant PlayStation Store Prices

Are you going to be making use of this PS5 YouTube feature?